Aug 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and removed from Rating Watch Negative
the following two multifamily project bonds supported by Florida Housing Finance
Corporation's affordable housing guarantee fund (the fund or the GF) at 'A-':
--Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Westwood Apartments) housing revenue bonds
series 2001 A-1 & A-2;
--Florida Housing Finance Corp. (FL) (Wyndham Place Apartments) housing revenue
bonds series 2000 W-1 & W-2.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The two multifamily housing bonds listed above are each secured by an individual
project mortgage. The mortgages are insured by the GF and upon the event of a
mortgage default and subsequent timely filing of an insurance claim with the GF,
the mortgage proceeds are provided to the trustee.
The bonds are also secured by the individual trust indenture's available assets,
including funds in the debt service reserve and bond funds, which, when combined
with the mortgage insurance proceeds, provide adequate amounts to redeem the
respective bonds in full and pay accrued interest in a mortgage default
scenario.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GUARANTEE FUND RATING: The bonds' ratings and Outlooks primarily reflect the
rating of the GF (currently rated 'A-'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) given that the
GF insures the project mortgage amounts (for more information on the GF rating,
please see the Fitch press release dated June 8, 2012 available at
www.fitchratings.com). The bonds' ratings also take into account that each bond
series has the following: trust indenture security provisions detailing the
instructions for the timely filing of insurance claims; sufficient liquidity to
cover missed mortgage payments; and adequate asset-parity to redeem bonds in the
case of a mortgage default.
FULLY FUNDED DEBT SERVICE RESERVE: Each bond is secured by a debt service
reserve fund invested in a Guaranteed Investment Contract (GIC). Both debt
service reserve funds are fully funded.
ASSET PARITY RATIO: A review of the asset/liability parity ratios for each
transaction demonstrated sufficient overcollateralization to fully redeem bonds
in the event of a mortgage default.
STRUCTURAL MODIFICATION: Revised cash flows for each series demonstrated
sufficient asset parity following a loan modification.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
GUARANTEE FUND DOWNGRADE: A downgrade of the GF rating would cause a
corresponding downgrade of the bonds' ratings.
DEBT SERVICE RESERVE DEPLETION: If the debt service reserve were tapped and not
replenished for either of the bond series, there could be a negative rating
action on that individual bond rating.
FUTURE TRANSACTION MODIFICATION: Any structural modifications that would render
available assets to be less than 101% of the bond amount for either series of
bonds could negatively impact that rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
The bond series were placed on Rating Watch Negative in August 2011 because an
initial review of the trust assets demonstrated insufficient asset parity
(asset/debt) ratios for the current rating level. Subsequent to that review, the
developments were approved to receive the second round of funding under the
State Apartment Incentive Loan Funding for Extremely Low-Income (SAIL ELI)
program. The funding was used to redeem a portion of the bonds.
Fitch has reviewed the revised cash flows following the bond redemption and loan
modification. The revised cash flows maintain an asset parity ratio above 101%
for the remaining term of the bonds, which is the basis for the removal from
Rating Watch Negative. Additionally, both bond series have fully funded debt
service reserves invested in highly-rated GICs.
Part of Fitch's surveillance review for single-asset multifamily bond issuances
with a mortgage guarantee involves an asset parity test to confirm that
available assets would exceed bond liabilities in the case of a mortgage
default. The asset parity is calculated by dividing the dollar amount of total
program pledged assets (which includes the guaranteed mortgage and amounts on
deposit in reserves) by the total amount of bonds outstanding. A typical
single-asset multifamily transaction with a mortgage guarantee maintains an
asset parity ratio of no less than 101% throughout the term of the bonds. For
more information regarding Fitch's rating analysis for single-asset multifamily
transactions backed by a mortgage guarantee, please see the press release 'Fitch
Affirms 51 MF Project Bonds Supported by FL Hsg Guarantee Fund at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable' dated July 10, 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com.