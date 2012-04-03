BRIEF-Invista to explore strategic alternatives for apparel & advanced textiles business
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business
TORONTO, April 3 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO): * CEO waugh says has no plans to step down in short term * Has no plans to get rid of mortgage broker side of business * Keeping options open" regarding minority stake in CI Financial (CIX.TO) * Hopes to close acquisition of bank of Guangzhou stake this quarter * CEO sees "no substantial issues" delaying close of Guangzhou acquisition
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.