(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Warsaw, Ind.-based medical products manufacturer Biomet Inc. (B+/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's binding offer to acquire DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. for approximately $280 million in cash. The acquisition is generally in line with our expectations and will expand Biomet's offerings in trauma, sports, and extremities. Also, Biomet had about $384 million of cash as of Nov. 30, 2011, which should allow the company to fund the acquisition without altering our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our ratings on Biomet Inc. overwhelmingly reflect our expectation for minimal debt reduction, given our fiscal 2012 forecast for adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of between 5% and 10%, well under the less than 12% guideline for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We believe this key debt protection measure will not improve because we do not expect meaningful revenue growth in 2012 (low- to mid- single digits) and we expect relatively flat margins, constraining both EBITDA expansion and improvement in cash flows. We view its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" but see the business risk as "satisfactory". Biomet's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects the relatively stable nature of the orthopedic products industry. Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets products primarily for musculoskeletal medical specialists in surgical and nonsurgical therapy. The company's product portfolio encompasses reconstructive products (76% of 2011 revenues), fixation devices (9%), spinal products (8%), and other products (7%). While Biomet operates predominantly within the orthopedic space, we believe it has a relatively full product offering. Biomet is the No. 4 participant in reconstructive products, where it competes with materially larger Zimmer Holdings Inc., Stryker Corp., and Johnson & Johnson's DePuy division. Still, surgeons are generally loyal to known and proven products, sales force relationships are sticky, and product innovations are of an evolutionary nature. Growth is generally more a function of total market demand rather than redistribution of market share. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)