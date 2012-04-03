(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BB+' to Ford Motor Company's (Ford) CNY1 billion 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2015. Ford's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB+', and the Rating Outlook is Positive. The 4.875% notes were issued in Hong Kong, and Ford will lend the proceeds to Ford Motor (China) Ltd. via an intercompany loan to fund the subsidiary's operations in China. The 4.875% notes were issued to private investors residing outside the U.S. in private transactions and have not been registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The issuance of the notes in Chinese yuan appears to be in accordance with Ford's strategy of using local currency to provide funding for its non-U.S. operations. Although the new notes add a relatively small amount of debt to Ford's capital structure (about $159 million in U.S. dollars), Fitch does not view the increase as having a material effect on the company's credit profile or ratings. Ford's ratings and Outlook reflect the automaker's increasingly competitive product offerings, relatively strong financial performance and improved balance sheet. Although auto sales in the U.S. remain well below pre-recession levels, increased net pricing and a more-competitive cost structure have resulted in relatively strong margins and automotive free cash flow (FCF) over the past two years. Fitch expects slowly strengthening global automotive demand and Ford's competitive product portfolio will continue to drive positive FCF, which will support further liquidity growth and provide additional opportunities for de-levering its balance sheet. Despite Ford's improved post-recession credit profile, a number of challenges remain, including weakness in the European auto market, aggressive industry competition, continued global manufacturing overcapacity, volatile oil prices and increasingly stringent fuel economy standards, especially in the U.S. The significantly underfunded status of the company's global pension plans also poses a risk. However, in general Fitch views Ford as being considerably better positioned today to withstand another downturn in global automotive sales than it was prior to the last recession. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Ford's ratings could be upgraded in the intermediate term if the company continues with its plan to reduce debt to $10 billion by mid-decade, maintains a minimum total liquidity position (including revolver availability) near its current level, and continues to produce strong FCF on an annualized basis. Ongoing customer acceptance of the company's vehicles, reflected in a combination of market share durability and net pricing strength, will be important contributors to an upgrade, as will a continued ability to control operating costs. On the other hand, Fitch could revise Ford's Rating Outlook back to Stable if global demand for the company's cars and trucks begins to decline significantly or if the company deviates from its plan to further strengthen its balance sheet by reducing its debt and pension obligations. For a more detailed discussion of Ford's credit profile and the key drivers of its ratings, please see Fitch's press release titled, 'Fitch Upgrades Ford & Ford Credit's IDRs to 'BB+'; Outlook Positive," published on Oct. 20, 2011. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology (Aug. 12, 2011); --Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (May 12, 2011); --Evaluating Corporate Governance (Dec. 13, 2011); --2012 Outlook: U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers (Dec. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Evaluating Corporate Governance 2012 Outlook: U.S. Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)