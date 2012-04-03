Fitch Affirms ABN AMRO Bank at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s Long-Term Issue Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Viability Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to ABN AMRO Bank as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative