Overview -- U.S. warehouse club operator Costco's strong profitability and debt reduction result in meaningful improvement of credit metrics. -- We are revising Costco's financial risk profile to "minimal" from "modest." -- We are placing all ratings, including the 'A+' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rating Action On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including it's 'A+' corporate credit rating, on Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco Wholesale Corp. on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our revision of Costco's financial risk profile to "minimal" from "modest." This revision reflects meaningful improvement of credit metrics. At May 6, 2012, total debt to EBITDA was only 0.9x while EBITDA coverage of interest improved to 16.7x and funds from operations to total debt improved to 88.9%. We do not expect significant additional debt reduction as Costco's $1.1 billion senior notes are due in 2017; however, we believe that further modest improvement of these measures will result from profitability gains. We assess Costco's business risk profile as "strong," reflecting its leading position as the largest membership warehouse club in the U.S., its narrow but stable operating margins, strong membership renewal rate, and our expectation for profitability gains over the next two years. We anticipate that Costco's strategy of focusing on necessities and lower prices will continue to propel sales and profitability, leading to consistently healthy cash flow generation and strong credit measures. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our ratings on Costco in the next three months following our re-evaluation of the company's business strategy and future financial policies. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corp Criteria - Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Costco Wholesale Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A+/Watch Pos/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1 Senior Unsecured A+/Watch Pos A+ Subordinated A/Watch Pos A