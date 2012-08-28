Overview
-- U.S. warehouse club operator Costco's strong profitability and
debt reduction result in meaningful improvement of credit metrics.
-- We are revising Costco's financial risk profile to "minimal" from
"modest."
-- We are placing all ratings, including the 'A+' corporate credit
rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including it's 'A+' corporate credit rating, on Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco
Wholesale Corp. on CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our revision of Costco's financial risk
profile to "minimal" from "modest." This revision reflects meaningful
improvement of credit metrics. At May 6, 2012, total debt to EBITDA was only
0.9x while EBITDA coverage of interest improved to 16.7x and funds from
operations to total debt improved to 88.9%. We do not expect significant
additional debt reduction as Costco's $1.1 billion senior notes are due in
2017; however, we believe that further modest improvement of these measures
will result from profitability gains.
We assess Costco's business risk profile as "strong," reflecting its leading
position as the largest membership warehouse club in the U.S., its narrow but
stable operating margins, strong membership renewal rate, and our expectation
for profitability gains over the next two years. We anticipate that Costco's
strategy of focusing on necessities and lower prices will continue to propel
sales and profitability, leading to consistently healthy cash flow generation
and strong credit measures.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that we could raise our
ratings on Costco in the next three months following our re-evaluation of the
company's business strategy and future financial policies.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Costco Wholesale Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Watch Pos/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
Senior Unsecured A+/Watch Pos A+
Subordinated A/Watch Pos A