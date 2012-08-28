Overview
-- U.S. enterprise software application provider for project-focused
businesses Deltek, announced yesterday that it has entered into a definitive
agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash
transaction for approximately $1.1 billion.
-- We are placing our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Deltek on
CreditWatch with negative implications, given the substantial leverage the
transaction will place on the company if completed as currently contemplated.
-- We have not placed the company's existing senior secured credit
facilities on CreditWatch, as we expect this debt to be repaid in full as part
of the acquisition.
Rating Action
On Aug. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Herdon, Va.-based Deltek Inc. on CreditWatch with
negative implications due to the announcement of its prospective leveraged
buyout (LBO) by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC.
We have not placed the company's existing senior secured credit facilities on
CreditWatch as we expect the amount outstanding on the existing credit
facilities to be fully repaid with proceeds from the proposed new senior
secured debt facilities and/or new equity investment.
Rationale
Deltek outlined in an 8K filed yesterday with the Securities and Exchange
Commission that lenders have committed to provide up to $680 million of senior
secured debt facilities to help partially fund the LBO. The proposed financing
consists of a first-lien senior secured revolver of up to $30 million, a
first-lien senior secured term loan of up to $425 million, and a second-lien
term loan of up to $225 million. Based on the maximum commitment levels,
Deltek's pro forma leverage could rise to as much as 9.0x, from 2.7x on June
30, 2012. Given this potential significant increase in leverage and our
current "weak" business risk profile assessment for Deltek, we expect to lower
the company's corporate credit rating by at least one notch, depending on the
final capital structure at the close of the transaction.
Deltek is a provider of enterprise software applications (enterprise resource
planning ) and services for project-focused businesses. The company sells
to all sizes of enterprises, but targets small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs)
and has a large number of customers in the government contracting and
architectural & engineering (A&E) markets. The company also serves other
professional services verticals such as the accounting, legal, consulting, and
advertising industries.
Deltek had revenues of just over $340 million and adjusted EBITDA of just over
$75 million for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Free operating cash
flow was just shy of $50 million for this same period. The company has
"adequate" liquidity, with cash on hand of about $40 million and full revolver
availability at June 30, 2012. (For the complete corporate credit rating
analysis, please see the summary analysis on Deltek, published March 29, 2012,
on Ratings Direct).
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's will meet with both management and the new owners to review
the final capital structure and discuss future business strategies and
financial policies to determine the corporate credit, issue-level, and
recovery ratings. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter
of 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Deltek Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
Deltek Inc.
Senior Secured BB+
Recovery Rating 1