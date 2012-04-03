(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We affirmed our 'BBB (sf)' rating on the senior notes issued by U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT.

-- The notes are backed by a fleet of U-Haul moving trucks (box trucks), together with rental agreements with rental companies in the U-Haul system, rental and damage waiver revenues, casualty proceeds, truck sales proceeds, collections, fleet owner agreements, and asset accounts.

-- Our affirmation reflects our most recent rating on the manager, U-Haul International Inc (UHI), and the strong collateral performance as evidenced by the increasing debt service coverage ratios. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB (sf)' rating on the senior class of notes from U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT. The securitization is backed by proceeds generated through a fleet of U-Haul moving trucks, together with rental agreements with rental companies in the U-Haul system, rental and damage waiver revenues, casualty proceeds, truck sales proceeds, collections, fleet owner agreements, and asset accounts. Our affirmation reflects the most recent rating on the manager, U-Haul International Inc. (UHI), and the strong collateral performance as evidenced by the increasing debt service coverage ratios. Our ratings approach for U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT includes a hybrid methodology incorporating both a structured finance and corporate analysis of the transaction. The structured finance credit analysis consists of assessing the transaction's cash flows, while the corporate component consists of evaluating the industry, business, and financial risks of the fleet manager. Given the reliance on the fleet manager to service and rent the box trucks repeatedly over the life of the transaction, there is a dependency on UHI to manage the fleet. UHI is a wholly owned subsidiary of AMERCO, a publicly traded corporation. On Jan. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's removed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating at the request of AMERCO. The 'BB+' rating was one notch higher than the rating when U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT was issued. Collateral performance in the transaction is predominantly measured through the six-month rolling debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The ratio is calculated as the note interest, insurance premium, and targeted principal payment over the proceeds generated by the collateral. For the monthly period ended April 30, 2009, the six-month DSCR reached its lowest level of 1.12x as the economic downturn negatively affected cash flow. Since that time, the DSCR has been trending upward to its most recent level of 2.42x as of the March 2012 payment date. The current rating on U-Haul Box Truck Securitization 2007-1-BT is equal to Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR). Although Ambac Assurance Corp. (Ambac; NR) provides a financial insurance policy on the notes, under our criteria, the rating on an insured obligation is the higher of the financial strength rating on the insurer or the SPUR. Our analysis does not include any credit given to the insurance policy. We will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction and the fleet manager to assess whether performance remains sufficient, along with other factors, in our view, to support the ratings on the notes. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)