Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
April 3 Johnson & Johnson: * Moodys says Biomets acquisition of J&Js depuy trauma business is credit
positive
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has launched a senior coverage group in its Europe, Middle East and Africa fixed income capital markets business, which will be headed up by former financial institutions group co-head Cecile Hillary.