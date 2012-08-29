Overview -- On July 23, 2012, U.S.-based short-line railroad Genesee & Wyoming Inc. announced a definitive merger agreement with RailAmerica Inc. -- The acquisition of RailAmerica is subject to approval by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB). Genesee & Wyoming expects the transaction to receive formal STB approval as early as fourth quarter 2012 or as late as third quarter 2013. -- We are assigning ratings, including a 'BB-' corporate credit rating, to Genesee & Wyoming. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, following the close of the transaction, Genesee & Wyoming will integrate RailAmerica's operations and generate modest cost savings, which should improve earnings and credit metrics over the next several quarters. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Greenwich, Conn.-based short-line railroad Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $2.3 billion senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $425 million multicurrency revolver, as well as term loan A and term loan B tranches. We assigned each tranche of this debt a '1' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. All ratings are based on preliminary offering statements and are subject to review on final documentation. The company will use the proceeds (along with a combination of preferred and common equity) to purchase RailAmerica Inc. as well as refinance existing debt. Rationale The ratings on Genesee & Wyoming reflect the company's significant debt levels (pro forma for the transaction, the ratio of debt to EBITDA will be 4.4x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be about 18%), capital intensity, and acquisitive growth strategy. Partially offsetting these weaknesses are the company's sizeable market position, operating the largest network of individual short-line railroads, and its participation in the relatively stable North American freight railroad industry. Pro forma for the acquisition of RailAmerica, Genesee & Wyoming will operate about 15,100 miles of track through a portfolio of 111 individual railroads, in 37 states and three Canadian provinces. The company also has operations in Australia, Netherlands, and Belgium. Standard & Poor's characterizes the company's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "aggressive," and liquidity as "adequate." We base our current ratings on the expectation that the company will integrate RailAmerica's portfolio of short-line railroads and generate cost savings from reduced overhead and administrative expenses. Based on the amortization in the proposed transaction structure, we also expect moderate debt reduction over the next few years. Over the next few quarters, we expect Genesee & Wyoming's credit ratios to improve, resulting in FFO to total debt in the low-20% area, debt to EBITDA of about 4.0x, and debt to capital in the 50% to 55% range. The combined operations (Genesee & Wyoming and RailAmerica) will benefit from end-market, commodity, customer, and geographic diversity. The largest commodity concentration is in farm and food products, which represent 16% of combined 2011 freight revenues. Chemicals are the next largest commodity concentration, at 11%. The addition of RailAmerica reduces the company's exposure to Australia, particularly intermodal and metallic ore traffic. Combined, these commodities will represent about 27% of freight revenues (down from 37% previously). The remainder is well diversified between pulp and paper, metals, minerals/stone, petroleum, and automotive traffic. Over the past few quarters, overall railroad volume growth has moderated because of lower coal and grain volumes. According to the Association of American Railroads, traffic volumes (as measured by the number of railcars loaded over a seven-day period) declined approximately 2% year-over-year for the 33 weeks ended Aug. 18, 2012. Shipments of intermodal units, primarily containers (made to move from railcars to trucks or ships for different legs of their journey), rose 4% during the same period and partially offset the decline. We expect overall railroad volumes to be up modestly, in the low-single-digits percent area in 2012. We believe increased automotive, chemicals, and shale/natural gas-related traffic will partially offset volume declines. We also expect pricing increases in the low-single-digit percent area to partly offset the decline in volumes. Genesee & Wyoming's individual railroads are in most regions across the U.S., and most railroads connect with at least one Class 1 (large) railroad--typically, these short-lines are the only rail transportation directly serving its customers. Competition, which varies significantly by lane and commodity type, is primarily from trucks and, to a lesser extent, barges. Many short-line railroads were once branch lines of larger Class 1 railroads, which sold them following industry deregulation in 1980. This was because the Class 1 railroads determined that their cost structures and the relatively light traffic on these short lines made profitable operation unlikely. Genesee & Wyoming's operations have a lower and more flexible cost structure than Class 1 railroads because of the company's mostly nonunion workforce. However, Genesee & Wyoming has somewhat less pricing power than its large Class 1 railroad counterparts, and has greater exposure to increases in fuel prices owing to longer lags in fuel recovery mechanisms such as surcharges. For the six months ended June 30, 2012, Genesee & Wyoming's operating ratio (operating expenses, including depreciation as a percentage of operating revenues) lags behind those of its Class 1 peers, at 75.6%, better (that is, lower) than the 77.5% during the comparable period in 2011. As a result of cost reductions over the next few quarters, we expect this ratio to decline (and thus improve) slightly to the low- to mid-70% area, which is still somewhat weaker than the high-60% to low-70% range of the Class 1 railroads. We consider the current credit measures acceptable for the ratings; however, we do expect improvement following integration of the acquisition. Pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 4.4x, FFO to total debt is 18%, debt to capital is in the 55% area. Liquidity Genesee & Wyoming has adequate liquidity supported by stable cash flow and healthy credit line availability. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the following: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, the minimum level for an "adequate" designation. -- We assume liquidity sources of about $750 million to $800 million over the next 12 months, consisting of cash, FFO, and unused credit facility capacity. -- Our estimated uses for the next 12 months total $300 million to $400 million and include capital spending, required amortization, working capital needs, and potential tuck-in acquisitions. -- We believe net sources would be positive even if EBITDA declined 15% or more, and the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants. Following the close of the transaction, we expect Genesee & Wyoming to maintain about $25 million to $50 million in cash on hand. The proposed $2.3 billion credit facility includes the following tranches: a $425 million multicurrency revolving credit facility, which expires in 2017; and a mix of term loan A and term loan B, which is to be determined. The proposed facilities include (but are not limited to) financial maintenance covenants, including a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. We expect Genesee & Wyoming to be in compliance with the proposed covenants with adequate cushion. We expect the term loan A tranche to amortize meaningfully over the duration of the credit agreement. The term loan B tranche amortizes at 1% per annum. We base the current ratings on our expectation that Genesee & Wyoming will manage capital investment programs, acquisitions, and potential shareholder rewards while still improving its financial profile. In the near term, we do not expect Genesee & Wyoming to pay dividends on its common equity or repurchase shares. However, we expect the company to pay preferred dividends (either payment-in-kind or cash) on its mandatory convertible preferred equity. Recovery analysis The rating on Genesee & Wyoming Inc.'s proposed senior secured credit facility is 'BB+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive very high (90%-100%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report to be published following this research update.) Outlook The outlook is stable. Following close of the transaction we expect Genesee & Wyoming to integrate RailAmerica's operations and generate modest cost savings, which should result in earnings growth and improvement in credit metrics over the next several quarters. Based on the amortization in the proposed transaction structure we also expect moderate debt reduction over the next few years. We could lower the ratings if a substantial change in financial policy, a debt-financed acquisition, or earnings deterioration results in FFO to total debt falling below 15% on a sustained basis. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if earnings improvement results in FFO to total debt in the upper-20% area on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Top 10 Investor Questions: North American Railroads, Aug. 17, 2012 -- Research Update: RailAmerica Inc. 'BB-' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Developing On Merger Announcement, July 23, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In 2012?, Dec. 8, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- New Rating Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Senior Secured U.S. dollar denominated term loan A due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 $425 mil. multicurrency revolver due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Term loan B due 2019 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Genesee & Wyoming Australia Pty Ltd Senior Secured $425 mil. multicurrency revolver due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Australian dollar denominated term loan A due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Quebec Gatineau Railway Inc Senior Secured Canadian dollar denominated term loan A due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 $425 mil. multicurrency revolver due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Rotterdam Rail Feeding B.V. Senior Secured $425 mil. multicurrency revolver due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1