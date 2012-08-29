Aug 29 - Credit Agricole's EUR2.3bn capital injection into its
Greek subsidiary Emporiki, while at the upper end of our expectations, is
consistent with the group's current credit rating. This injection was requested
by the Greek banking regulator and provides more clarity over potential future
losses, Fitch Ratings says.
We downgraded Credit Agricole's Viability Rating to 'a' from 'a+' in June,
reflecting modest earnings, only adequate capital and the risks linked to the
bank's exposure to Southern Europe, in particular the troubled Greek subsidiary.
Emporiki contributed a net loss of EUR1.3bn to Credit Agricole's results in the
first half of the year and we do not expect the Greek bank to return to
profitability before 2014. A sale would limit uncertainty over future losses.
Credit Agricole said it has received binding offers from several Greek banks for
Emporiki and the overall loss that it books will depend on the size of these
offers. However, even if the sale price were zero and the group lost the entire
EUR2.7bn of capital in Emporiki, we believe Credit Agricole would still be able
to absorb this loss through annual earnings.
Following the capital injection, Credit Agricole's net refinancing to Emporiki
has fallen to EUR2.3bn. However, its total net funded exposure to Emporiki
including capital remained at EUR5bn, which would be at risk in case of
redenomination in the event of a Greek exit from the eurozone. Although this is
not Fitch's central forecast, it cannot yet be ruled out. If a sale reduced
Credit Agricole's net funded exposure, it would further cut the risk of
redenomination losses.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
