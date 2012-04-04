(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' foreign currency issue level rating to Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. (Globo; BBB/Stable/--) planned issuance of $300 million senior unsecured notes with bullet maturity in 2022. Because Globo generates positive free operating cash flow, the proceeds from the notes will likely increase the company's cash position, and eventually support some higher dividend payout. Globo's balance sheet leverage is very low, and this additional debt won't have a substantial impact on its credit metrics. The issue rating reflects the ratings on Globo, which are based on company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The company's solid cash flow protection metrics and high cash holdings result from conservative financial policies, mitigating the risks associated with potentially volatile cash flows. Globo's business profile somewhat limits the ratings' upside potential, mainly because its revenues depend primarily on advertising budgets, which are, in turn, subject to domestic economic performance. New Rating Globo Comunicacao e Participacoes S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)