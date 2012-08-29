Aug 29 - The issuance of capital appreciation bonds (CABs) is fairly common
in municipal finance, particularly for issuers in rapidly growing areas. Fitch
views reliance on CABs with concern, as they can materially weaken an issuer's
debt profile.
The primary feature of CABs is that both interest and principal payments are
deferred until maturity. For rapidly growing areas, the primary appeal is that
needed capital improvements can be funded immediately, but the repayment burden
is shared with the larger future population. In addition, by delaying repayment,
CABs provide a financing vehicle when tax rate or debt level restrictions would
prevent issuance of current interest bonds.
CABs slow overall debt amortization and most are not callable, potentially
constraining debt capacity for decades to come. Furthermore, in return for
receiving no periodic interest payments, investors demand a higher yield. The
higher yield, coupled with the longer repayment period, results in higher total
debt costs for every dollar generated for projects compared to current interest
bonds. As a result of these drawbacks, some issuers may find their tax rate
capacity insufficient to meet subsequent capital demands.
Since school districts tend to have large capital needs, especially when
enrollment increases rapidly, school districts in rapidly growing states like
California, Texas, and Florida have utilized this tool often. For districts with
pressing capital needs that lack tax rate flexibility to issue traditional
current interest bonds or seek taxpayer equity by deferring principal repayment
to the future taxpayers, CABs can be an effective tool. However, reliance on
CABs can present unique risks, and issuers could face materially weakened debt
profiles as a result.
Fitch believes promised tax rates or legal "tax rate expectations test
requirements" at issuance, coupled with enrollment growth, followed by stagnant
or falling assessed valuations, are the primary drivers for increased CAB
issuance for school districts in California and Texas in recent years.
Regardless of the expected tax rates, once general obligation bonds are issued
(whether CABs or current interest bonds), the issuer is obligated to increase
the levy to repay the bonds.
