(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' issue rating to Actuant Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The recovery rating on these notes is '5', indicating modest (10% to 30%) recovery prospects. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay its outstanding notes due in 2017. The proposed new notes contain a change-of-control provision. The 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Actuant reflects the company's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Actuant's operating performance should continue to benefit from the still-increasing, though moderating, demand in the company's global industrial markets in 2012. We also expect that disciplined financial policies and steady free cash flow generation will continue to support credit measures while Actuant continues to expand through acquisitions. We currently estimate that the company could increase debt by about $500 million (assuming associated profits and cash flows) without affecting its credit profile. For the rating, we expect adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less and FFO to total debt of about 30%. RATINGS LIST Actuant Corp. Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/-- Rating Assigned Senior unsecured $300 mil. notes due 2022 BB Recovery rating 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)