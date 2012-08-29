(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Indonesia National Ratings 2011 Transition and Default Study here Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Fitch Indonesia National Ratings 2011 Transition and Default Study'. The report offers data and analysis on the performance of Fitch Indonesia's national ratings of corporate finance issuers both in 2011 and over the long term covering the 2004 - 2011 period. Fitch Indonesia's national corporate finance rating activity remained net positive in 2011. The resulting downgrade to upgrade ratio was 0.3 to 1, compared with 0.1 to 1 a year earlier. Fitch Indonesia maintained 44 outstanding national ratings at year-end 2011. Fitch Indonesia registered no corporate national rating defaults in 2011, compared with a single default recorded in 2010. National Ratings were primarily developed for use in emerging markets with Sovereign Ratings of 'AAA' and below on the international scale and where there is a demand for National Ratings. As with international ratings, national ratings offer a relative ranking of creditworthiness but on a different scale. National scale ratings are not directly comparable to the international scales or other national ratings in different countries; they provide domestic investors clearer differentiation within their investing universe than international scale. The special report is available on Fitch's website 'www.fitchratings.com' under Credit Market Research. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)