April 4 - Fitch Ratings has updated its EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria. The
criteria report is applicable to all EMEA securitisations backed by commercial
mortgage loans secured on investment property (including multifamily apartment
blocks). It replaces the criteria report of the same name, published on 4 April
2011.
The update draws attention to various transaction features that are generally
inconsistent with ratings higher than 'Asf'. Given these considerations already
broadly apply in Fitch's ratings, a portfolio review is not warranted upon
publication and no material impact on the existing ratings is expected. However,
higher rated bonds with short tail periods may be susceptible to negative rating
action as refinance risk escalates over the months ahead, in line with Fitch's
approach on tail period (see "Fitch: Legal Final Maturity Wall Could See
European CMBS Downgrades Follow Japan", dated 15 February 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
In the report, Fitch details the qualitative and quantitative factors it
considers in its rating analysis. Specifically, the criteria report addresses
how the agency assesses collateral value under various rating stresses, how both
loan and transaction-level features can impact the distribution of funds from
the commercial real estate portfolio to bondholders, and how legal and
operational risks may affect the underlying loan performance.
The report, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria' is available at www.fitchratings.com.
