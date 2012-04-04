(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IFM (US) Colonial Pipeline 2 LLC's (IFM
Colonial) Issuer Default Rating at 'BB+' and the senior unsecured rating at
'BBB-'.
The Outlook remains Stable. Today's rating action affects $250 million of
long-term debt.
Key rating factors include the following concerns:
--Cash flow concentration from a non-controlling, minority interest in Colonial
Pipeline Co. (Colonial);
--Colonial's single-asset business, which exposes Colonial - and the dividends
it pays its owners - to concentrated regulatory, economic, and operating risk.
These concerns are mitigated by the following strengths:
--Colonial's stable, FERC-regulated operations that provide robust cash flows
and relatively predictable dividends to its owners;
--Colonial's strong market position as the largest refined liquid petroleum
products pipeline in the U.S.;
--A debt service reserve account for the secured notes.
Minority Interest in Colonial:
The primary rating concern for IFM Colonial is that its sole source of cash flow
is quarterly dividend payments from a non-controlling, minority interest in
Colonial. Each of Colonial's five owners is entitled to appoint one of the five
directors to Colonial's board, so each shareholder (including IFM Colonial) has
limited individual control in determining the dividend and operating policies of
Colonial.
At a 15.8% ownership stake, IFM Colonial has the lowest equity interest of the
five companies that own Colonial. Some of this concern is lessened, though, by a
supermajority requirement of 75% shareholder vote for asset sales and the
issuance of debt greater than one year. In addition, shareholders have the right
of first refusal on any stock sales.
IFM Colonial's limited control of Colonial is further balanced by the nature of
Colonial's other owners, which are either long-term investment companies or
subsidiaries of major oil & gas companies. These owners are also affiliated with
entities that have strong credit profiles. These companies and their ownership
interest in Colonial are as follows:
--Koch Capital Investments Co. LLC (28.09%);
--KKR-Keats Pipeline Investors LP (23.44%);
--Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (16.55%);
--Shell Pipeline Co. LP (16.12%).
Single-Asset Entity:
Colonial is a single-asset pipeline company, which exposes it to a greater
amount of regulatory, economic, and operating risk than a company with multiple
assets. Any risk factor that weighs on the financial performance of Colonial
pipeline would not be able to be mitigated by potentially better performance at
another asset's operations.
Relatively Predictable Dividends:
Despite these concerns, Colonial's FERC-regulated tariffs and high utilization
rates have generated robust cash flows. EBITDA margins have averaged over 58%
the past five years, and Colonial has maintained a modest capital expenditure
plan with low working capital requirements. Fitch expects Colonial's financial
profile to remain solid over the next few years and enable Colonial to continue
the payment of relatively predictable quarterly dividends.
Strong Market Position:
IFM Colonial benefits from Colonial pipeline's key position as the leading
shipper of refined liquid petroleum products in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and
Northeast. Back in 2009 (latest year available), the pipeline's throughput
represented about 45% of the refined liquid petroleum products consumed on the
East Coast. Recent refinery closures announced on the East coast are expected to
further improve the Colonial Pipeline's competitive position.
Debt Service Reserve Account:
The secured notes required a debt service reserve account which holds enough to
meet at least the next six months of interest expense payments. The account's
reserves would increase to meet at least the next 12 months and 24 months of
interest expense if IFM Colonial's interest coverage ratio dropped below 2.0
times (x) and 1.25x, respectively. Fitch expects IFM Colonial's interest
coverage ratio to remain well above 2.0x for the next few years.
Company Description:
IFM Colonial is a holding company whose primary asset is a 15.8% direct
ownership interest in Colonial and Colonial Ventures, L.L.C. (Ventures). In
terms of barrel-miles, Colonial owns and operates the largest refined liquid
petroleum products pipeline in the U.S., stretching over 5,500 miles and serving
customers in 13 states along the East coast. Ventures is a dormant entity with
no material assets. IFM Colonial is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Codan
Trust Company Limited and affiliated with an Australian investment management
company that manages Australian pension fund investments.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)