Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fleet Street Finance Three plc's notes
due October 2016, as follows:
EUR346.0m class A1 (XS0302957062) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook
Stable
EUR66.7m class A2 (XS0302957575) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook
Negative
EUR52.6m class B (XS0302958110) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery
Estimate RE55%
The downgrades reflect Fitch's increased concern about the largest loan in the
transaction, EUR327.6m Corleone (55.9% of the securitised portfolio). The
sponsor failed to repay the debt in full at loan maturity in April 2012. Instead
of enforcing, the servicer opted to extend the loan until October 2014, two
years prior to final legal maturity. Fitch believes the extension may indeed be
beneficial, by allowing the borrower more time to manage an orderly portfolio
sale. However, this does not allay Fitch's concerns about the prospects for
secondary quality collateral, on which the bulk of the portfolio is secured. The
agency therefore believes that a forced liquidation of the portfolio will be
hard to avoid, potentially implying significant market value declines if
compared to the latest reported valuation.
The borrower of the EUR212m Blue Star loan (31.7% of the securitised portfolio)
also failed to repay its debt at maturity in April 2012. A standstill
arrangement has been put in place until October 2012 to allow the special
servicer and borrower time to discuss options for a successful exit. One of the
three single-let properties serving as collateral is exposed to imminent
re-letting risk as the underlying lease expires in September 2013. Therefore
almost 30% of the borrower's rental income is subject to possible lease
termination. A lease renewal would result in a substantial appreciation in
collateral value. In the absence of that, potential investors may either delay
making any investment decisions or demand a significant discount in purchase
price in order to compensate for the uncertainty surrounding the tenant's
willingness to stay.
The collateral securing the Orange loan was sold in May 2012. While losses are
yet to be allocated to the notes, the servicer reports that a sale price of
EUR50m has been accepted for the collateral, some way short of the EUR67m senior
debt at the April 2012 interest payment date. This confirms Fitch's expectation
that declining occupier demand for aging stock of secondary Dutch office
property in need of significant capital expenditure would limit investor
appetite. The expected loss allocation will fully wipe out class E and result in
The expected loss allocation will fully wipe out class E and result in
a partial write-down of class D (both not rated by Fitch).
