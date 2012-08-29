Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fleet Street Finance Three plc's notes due October 2016, as follows: EUR346.0m class A1 (XS0302957062) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR66.7m class A2 (XS0302957575) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative EUR52.6m class B (XS0302958110) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Estimate RE55% The downgrades reflect Fitch's increased concern about the largest loan in the transaction, EUR327.6m Corleone (55.9% of the securitised portfolio). The sponsor failed to repay the debt in full at loan maturity in April 2012. Instead of enforcing, the servicer opted to extend the loan until October 2014, two years prior to final legal maturity. Fitch believes the extension may indeed be beneficial, by allowing the borrower more time to manage an orderly portfolio sale. However, this does not allay Fitch's concerns about the prospects for secondary quality collateral, on which the bulk of the portfolio is secured. The agency therefore believes that a forced liquidation of the portfolio will be hard to avoid, potentially implying significant market value declines if compared to the latest reported valuation. The borrower of the EUR212m Blue Star loan (31.7% of the securitised portfolio) also failed to repay its debt at maturity in April 2012. A standstill arrangement has been put in place until October 2012 to allow the special servicer and borrower time to discuss options for a successful exit. One of the three single-let properties serving as collateral is exposed to imminent re-letting risk as the underlying lease expires in September 2013. Therefore almost 30% of the borrower's rental income is subject to possible lease termination. A lease renewal would result in a substantial appreciation in collateral value. In the absence of that, potential investors may either delay making any investment decisions or demand a significant discount in purchase price in order to compensate for the uncertainty surrounding the tenant's willingness to stay. The collateral securing the Orange loan was sold in May 2012. While losses are yet to be allocated to the notes, the servicer reports that a sale price of EUR50m has been accepted for the collateral, some way short of the EUR67m senior debt at the April 2012 interest payment date. This confirms Fitch's expectation that declining occupier demand for aging stock of secondary Dutch office property in need of significant capital expenditure would limit investor appetite. The expected loss allocation will fully wipe out class E and result in a partial write-down of class D (both not rated by Fitch).Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria