Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following Norton, OH (the city) various purpose and refunding bonds: --$3,040,000, Series 2012 In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --Approximately $6.3 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds at 'A+'; --Implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are unvoted obligations of the city, payable from the levy of an ad valorem tax on all property within the ten-mill limitation imposed by Ohio Law. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION: Following multiple years of fund balance draws due to the economic downturn, finances have improved with the city posting a net operating surplus in 2010 and healthy reserve levels. STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY: Although showing signs of stabilization, the city's economy remains limited, characterized by a high concentration in the auto sector. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The city's debt profile is a credit positive, with low debt levels, limited capital plans, and manageable pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs through the city's participation in the state's cost-sharing, multiple-employer plans. IMPLIED ULTGO RATED ON PAR: While Fitch currently makes no distinction between the implied ULTGO and LTGO ratings, erosion in taxing capacity or financial flexibility may result in future rating differentiation. CREDIT PROFILE STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY The city is a residential suburb, located 20 miles southwest of downtown Akron (LTGO bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch), in Summit County (LTGO bonds rated 'AA+'). The city's employment base is concentrated around the automotive industry with major employers and taxpayers including a large car dealership, Fred Martin Motors, and B&C Corporation/JR Wheel, a manufacturer of aluminium wheels. In 2010, there was concern regarding the financial health of Fred Martin due to weak sales. Since 2010, the dealership has experienced increased sales, particularly in the more profitable used car sector, and the dealership is expanding. The company recently opened a new Fiat dealership and purchased two nearby properties, one to be used for the expansion of auto sales. B&C Corporation/JR Wheel filed for bankruptcy in 2010. After settling a contract dispute with Alcoa, one of the firm's largest customers, the restructured JR Wheel is once again one of the city's major employers, manufacturing aluminium wheels on a new mechanized plant designed for multiple manufacturers and car models. Reflecting regional retrenchment of the automotive industry, employment losses for the Akron area have outpaced the state and nation. Unemployment figures for the city are not available. Akron's and the county's unemployment rates for May 2012 were both 6.6%, an improvement from May 2011 rates of 8.2% and 8.3%, respectively, and lower than the state's (6.9%) and U.S.'s (7.9%). However, the improvement appears to be due to a decline in the labor force more than an increase in employment. City income and wealth indicators are average. The city's population has been fairly stable over the past decade, totaling 12,085 in 2010. STABLE PROPERTY TAX BASE DESPITE ASSESSED VALUE DECLINES Property tax revenues account for only 7.0% of general fund revenues. Taxable assessed valuation has declined to $245.4 million or by 10.9% since 2007 due to the phase out of tangible personal property and a revaluation. The tax base is diverse with the top ten property taxpayers comprising 6.4% of assessed value. Total property tax collections are healthy averaging 98% over the last three years. Property tax rates are composed of continuous levies, which Fitch views positively as there is no renewal risk. Proceeds from voted levies are accounted for in separate funds (Fire/EMS) to reflect voter restricted uses. In March 2012, management placed on the ballot a new four-year 4.6 mill EMS/Fire levy to replace two older (1985 and 1995) continuous 2.3 mill EMS/Fire levies. The new levy would have produced increased property tax revenues based on current valuation. While the vote was close, the measure failed with only 48% approval. The city will attempt to get it approved in November 2012. If the measure does not pass, management may be required to make expenditure cuts to offset decreased financial flexibility. IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION General fund revenue trends are driven by income tax performance which comprises approximately 70% of general fund revenues. The city levies a 2% income tax on all who reside or work in the city with a 1.5% tax credit for those who have to pay income tax to another municipality. Fiscal 2009 (fiscal year end Dec. 31) marked the third consecutive year of fund balance draws with unreserved fund balance at approximately $572,000 or 9.3% of general fund spending. The city's financial position improved in 2010, as income tax revenue increased by 9.0% due to a decrease in tax credits to 1.5% from 2.0% and spending freezes were implemented. For fiscal 2010 the city implemented GASB 54, reporting an unrestricted general fund balance (sum of committed, assigned, and unassigned) of $1.4 million or a healthy 25.3% of spending. Audited results for fiscal 2011 are not currently available due primarily to a management change which left the finance department short-handed; the situation has since been rectified. On an unaudited cash basis, for the year end Dec. 31, 2011, the district reported a general fund balance, after transfers, of $1.6 million or 38.1% of spending, an increase of $1.1 million over the prior year cash results. The strong results were primarily due to higher income tax and intergovernmental revenues and continued cost containment. To date, there have only been minor cuts to services with headcount reduction achieved through attrition. Additional savings have been achieved through a change in the health care plan and combining dispatch services with another municipality. On a cash basis, for year end Dec. 31, 2012, the city is projecting a general fund deficit of $881,814 and a general fund balance of $1.1 million, or 23.4% of spending. Lower revenues are projected due to non-recurring grants that were received in 2011, a high amount of inheritance tax in 2011 and cuts in local government funds from the State. The city reports the first half of fiscal 2012 is on budget. Income tax revenues are up 5.3% over the same period last year compared to a budgeted increase of 1.0%. While operations and reserves have improved, Fitch believes the city will continue to face financial pressure given its high reliance on economically sensitive income tax revenues. Offsetting this pressure are the city's prudent management practices including conservative budgeting and past history of controlling expenditures. Fitch expects the city will retain sufficient reserve levels to provide adequate financial flexibility at the current rating level. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES City debt ratios remain low due to internal funding of capital projects. Overall net debt equals $1,157 per capita or 1.8% of taxable market value. Amortization is average with 51% of debt retired in 10 years. The city provides pension benefits through the state-administered plan and funds 100% of its required contribution. City debt ratios remain low due to internal funding of capital projects. Overall net debt equals $1,157 per capita or 1.8% of taxable market value. Amortization is average with 51% of debt retired in 10 years. The city provides pension benefits through the state-administered plan and funds 100% of its required contribution. Carrying costs for pensions, OPEB and debt service are manageable at 14% of overall expenditures. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National Association of Realtors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).