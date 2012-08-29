Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following Norton, OH
(the city) various purpose and refunding bonds:
--$3,040,000, Series 2012
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Approximately $6.3 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds at
'A+';
--Implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are unvoted obligations of the city, payable from the levy of an ad
valorem tax on all property within the ten-mill limitation imposed by Ohio Law.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION: Following multiple years of fund balance draws due
to the economic downturn, finances have improved with the city posting a net
operating surplus in 2010 and healthy reserve levels.
STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY: Although showing signs of stabilization, the
city's economy remains limited, characterized by a high concentration in the
auto sector.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The city's debt profile is a credit positive,
with low debt levels, limited capital plans, and manageable pension and other
post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs through the city's participation in the
state's cost-sharing, multiple-employer plans.
IMPLIED ULTGO RATED ON PAR: While Fitch currently makes no distinction between
the implied ULTGO and LTGO ratings, erosion in taxing capacity or financial
flexibility may result in future rating differentiation.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY
The city is a residential suburb, located 20 miles southwest of downtown Akron
(LTGO bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch), in Summit County (LTGO bonds rated 'AA+').
The city's employment base is concentrated around the automotive industry with
major employers and taxpayers including a large car dealership, Fred Martin
Motors, and B&C Corporation/JR Wheel, a manufacturer of aluminium wheels. In
2010, there was concern regarding the financial health of Fred Martin due to
weak sales. Since 2010, the dealership has experienced increased sales,
particularly in the more profitable used car sector, and the dealership is
expanding. The company recently opened a new Fiat dealership and purchased two
nearby properties, one to be used for the expansion of auto sales. B&C
Corporation/JR Wheel filed for bankruptcy in 2010. After settling a contract
dispute with Alcoa, one of the firm's largest customers, the restructured JR
Wheel is once again one of the city's major employers, manufacturing aluminium
wheels on a new mechanized plant designed for multiple manufacturers and car
models.
Reflecting regional retrenchment of the automotive industry, employment losses
for the Akron area have outpaced the state and nation. Unemployment figures for
the city are not available. Akron's and the county's unemployment rates for May
2012 were both 6.6%, an improvement from May 2011 rates of 8.2% and 8.3%,
respectively, and lower than the state's (6.9%) and U.S.'s (7.9%). However, the
improvement appears to be due to a decline in the labor force more than an
increase in employment. City income and wealth indicators are average. The
city's population has been fairly stable over the past decade, totaling 12,085
in 2010.
STABLE PROPERTY TAX BASE DESPITE ASSESSED VALUE DECLINES
Property tax revenues account for only 7.0% of general fund revenues. Taxable
assessed valuation has declined to $245.4 million or by 10.9% since 2007 due to
the phase out of tangible personal property and a revaluation. The tax base is
diverse with the top ten property taxpayers comprising 6.4% of assessed value.
Total property tax collections are healthy averaging 98% over the last three
years. Property tax rates are composed of continuous levies, which Fitch views
positively as there is no renewal risk. Proceeds from voted levies are accounted
for in separate funds (Fire/EMS) to reflect voter restricted uses. In March
2012, management placed on the ballot a new four-year 4.6 mill EMS/Fire levy to
replace two older (1985 and 1995) continuous 2.3 mill EMS/Fire levies. The new
levy would have produced increased property tax revenues based on current
valuation. While the vote was close, the measure failed with only 48% approval.
The city will attempt to get it approved in November 2012. If the measure does
not pass, management may be required to make expenditure cuts to offset
decreased financial flexibility.
IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION
General fund revenue trends are driven by income tax performance which comprises
approximately 70% of general fund revenues. The city levies a 2% income tax on
all who reside or work in the city with a 1.5% tax credit for those who have to
pay income tax to another municipality.
Fiscal 2009 (fiscal year end Dec. 31) marked the third consecutive year of fund
balance draws with unreserved fund balance at approximately $572,000 or 9.3% of
general fund spending. The city's financial position improved in 2010, as income
tax revenue increased by 9.0% due to a decrease in tax credits to 1.5% from 2.0%
and spending freezes were implemented. For fiscal 2010 the city implemented GASB
54, reporting an unrestricted general fund balance (sum of committed, assigned,
and unassigned) of $1.4 million or a healthy 25.3% of spending. Audited results
for fiscal 2011 are not currently available due primarily to a management change
which left the finance department short-handed; the situation has since been
rectified.
On an unaudited cash basis, for the year end Dec. 31, 2011, the district
reported a general fund balance, after transfers, of $1.6 million or 38.1% of
spending, an increase of $1.1 million over the prior year cash results. The
strong results were primarily due to higher income tax and intergovernmental
revenues and continued cost containment. To date, there have only been minor
cuts to services with headcount reduction achieved through attrition. Additional
savings have been achieved through a change in the health care plan and
combining dispatch services with another municipality.
On a cash basis, for year end Dec. 31, 2012, the city is projecting a general
fund deficit of $881,814 and a general fund balance of $1.1 million, or 23.4% of
spending. Lower revenues are projected due to non-recurring grants that were
received in 2011, a high amount of inheritance tax in 2011 and cuts in local
government funds from the State. The city reports the first half of fiscal 2012
is on budget. Income tax revenues are up 5.3% over the same period last year
compared to a budgeted increase of 1.0%.
While operations and reserves have improved, Fitch believes the city will
continue to face financial pressure given its high reliance on economically
sensitive income tax revenues. Offsetting this pressure are the city's prudent
management practices including conservative budgeting and past history of
controlling expenditures. Fitch expects the city will retain sufficient reserve
levels to provide adequate financial flexibility at the current rating level.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
City debt ratios remain low due to internal funding of capital projects. Overall
net debt equals $1,157 per capita or 1.8% of taxable market value. Amortization
is average with 51% of debt retired in 10 years. The city provides pension
benefits through the state-administered plan and funds 100% of its required
contribution. Carrying costs for pensions, OPEB and debt service are manageable
at 14% of overall expenditures.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in the Tax-Supported Rating
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from Creditscope,
S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, and National
Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
