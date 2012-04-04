(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on Royal
Bank of Canada (RBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) remain unchanged following recent
allegations by the U.S. Commodities Futures and Trade Commission (CFTC) related
to RBC's trading activities. RBC has indicated that the amount at stake in the
CFTC complaint is not financially material. However, we will continue to monitor
any developments associated with these allegations, including responses or
actions on the part of Canadian regulatory or tax authorities, and communicate
to the marketplace any ratings implications should such development become of
material consequence.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)