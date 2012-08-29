Aug 29 - OVERVIEW -- We have assigned preliminary ratings to FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)'s class A1 and A2 notes. -- The transaction securitizes a portfolio of unsecured consumer and debt consolidation loans granted through Carrefour Banque to individuals residing in France. Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1)'s class A1 and A2 notes. At the same time, Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1 will also issue unrated class B notes (see list below). RATING RATIONALE Economic Outlook We now forecast that GDP in the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) as a whole will decline by 0.6% in 2012 and grow by just 0.4% in 2013, compared with zero and 1% growth, respectively, in our previous estimate. We also see a 40% chance of European economies sinking into a genuine double-dip in 2013, particularly if a hard landing delays a recovery in world trade, or if one of the main eurozone countries loses access to capital markets for a prolonged period. A combination of public, household, and bank deleveraging are restricting growth in most European economies. We forecast French unemployment to stay at 10.2% in 2012 and at 10.5% in 2013 (see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession," published on July 30, 2012). In our view, unemployment is one of the key performance drivers of consumer assets, and we have adjusted our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook. Operational Risk Carrefour Banque (the originator) is the captive financing arm of the largest European retailer Carrefour, and has been underwriting consumer loans since 1980. It has established underwriting and servicing procedures. Our ratings reflect our assessment of the company's origination policies, and our evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as servicer of the transaction portfolio. Credit Risk We have set gross-loss base cases for each of the four product types (personal loans, internal debt consolidation loans, external debt consolidation loans, and home improvement loans), taking into account our forecast of the French economy's performance and replenishment criteria. We have analyzed credit risk based on the application of our European consumer finance criteria, using historical default and recovery data provided by Carrefour Banque (see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). The portfolio is revolving for one year and comprises standard fixed-rate fully amortizing personal and debt consolidation loans. Cash Flow Analysis Our ratings reflect our assessment of the transaction's payment structure (implemented as per the transaction documents). Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses we have applied at a 'AAA' rating level. Rating Stability In line with our approach to scenario analysis, we run two scenarios to test the stability of the assigned ratings (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance," published on May 12, 2009). The results show that under the scenario modeling moderate stress conditions (scenario 1), the ratings on the notes would not fall below the maximum projected deterioration that we would associate with each rating level on the one-year horizon, as contemplated in our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010). Counterparty Risk Our ratings reflect that the replacement mechanisms implemented in the transaction swap documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risks in this transaction. We expect the final swap documentation to be in line with our May 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Legal Risk The issuer is an FCT ("Fonds Commun de Titrisation") and is considered bankruptcy-remote under French law. Our ratings on Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1 are preliminary and subject to a satisfactory review of the transaction documents, including the legal opinions and swap documentation at closing. Our ratings reflect our assessment of the main features of the transaction, as well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AAA' rating level. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1), Aug. 29, 2012 -- The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags Europe Deeper Into Recession, July 30, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000 RATINGS LIST FCT COPERNIC (Compartment COPERNIC 2012-1) EUR860 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Class A1 And Fixed-Rate Class A2 Notes Class Prelim. Prelim. rating amount A1 AAA (sf) TBD A2 AAA (sf) TBD B NR 229.62 NR--Not rated. TBD--To be determined.