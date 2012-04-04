April 4 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.'s (PDVSA)
'B+' Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and its
'AAA(ven)' National scale rating.
This rating action affects approximately USD19.5 billion of debt outstanding
with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Fitch has also affirmed C.A. La Electricidad de
Caracas's (EDC) Foreign and Local currency (IDRs) at 'B+' as well as its
National scale long- and short-term ratings of 'AAA(ven)' and 'F-1+(ven)',
respectively. This rating action affects approximately USD663 million of debt
outstanding due 2014 and 2018, which have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Concurrently, Fitch has revised both companies' Foreign and Local currency
rating Outlooks to Negative from Stable following yesterday's rating action on
the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela's sovereign ratings.
The revision of the sovereign rating Outlook to Negative reflects
Venezuela's weakening policy framework, which has resulted in increased
vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in fiscal and external
credit metrics as well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012
electoral cycle. PDVSA's credit quality reflects the company's linkage to the
government of Venezuela as a state-owned entity, combined with increased
government control over business strategies and internal resources. This
underscores the close link between the company's credit profile and that of the
sovereign. PDVSA's ratings also consider the company's strong balance sheet;
sizeable proven hydrocarbon reserves and strategic interests in international
downstream assets.
EDC's credit quality reflects the company's linkage to the government of
Venezuela, as its majority shareholder is Corporacion Electrica Nacional S.A.
(CORPOELEC), a public entity ascribed to the Ministry of Popular Power for
Electricity, in charge of operating Venezuela's electricity system. CORPOELEC
took control of EDC following the transfer of 93.62% of EDC's stock to CORPOELEC
from Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), the national oil company. This linkage
is further heightened by the increasing government control of operations and the
subsidies the latter provides to finance EDC's operational costs and capital
expenditures.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)