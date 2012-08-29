Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following Hollywood, Florida (the
city) general obligation (GO) bonds at 'A':
--$50.5 million, series 2005.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by the full faith, credit and taxing power of the city.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainty surrounding the maintenance of
structural balance and the outcome of labor negotiations for fiscal 2013 upon
the expiration of financial urgency. Fitch will continue to monitor the city's
ability to manage its substantial operating challenges, such as its high
fixed-cost burden and weak tax base, through sustainable solutions.
LONG-TERM SOLUTIONS REMAIN UNKNOWN: Financial flexibility remains tight as
short-term budget-closing measures expire. Fitch will monitor the city's ability
to achieve sustainable long-term solutions for its structural imbalance.
IMPROVEMENT OF FINANCIAL PROFILE PROJECTED: The city projects to restore reserve
levels to satisfactory levels for fiscal 2012 through savings achieved via the
declaration of financial urgency and the passage of pension referenda.
LOW RISK DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels are moderate, and future capital
needs are modest. Amortization of outstanding principal is rapid.
HIGH FIXED-COST BURDEN: Although overall debt levels are moderate and
amortization is rapid, a high and growing total fixed-cost burden exacerbates
the city's already-pressured operating environment. Pension funding levels are
low despite full funding of the annual required contribution for at least the
past three years and the city's recent efforts to minimize its long-term
liability.
LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY: The city's local economy depends on tourism and
service-based industries, such as healthcare. Unemployment levels are comparable
to those of the nation, as are wealth levels.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DECLINE OF FINANCIAL CUSHION: The inability to achieve budget stabilization in
fiscal 2013 could result in overall financial flexibility that is no longer
consistent with the current rating category.
CREDIT PROFILE
The declaration of financial urgency for fiscals 2011 and 2012 enabled the city
to renegotiate labor contracts for those fiscal years in which the contracts
apply. Such a drastic step on the city's part was catalyzed by extremely poor
budgeting practices, as large unfavorable variances to budget nearly drained the
city's reserves, reducing fund balance to a low $4.3 million or 2.7% of spending
at the end of fiscal 2011.
Fitch views positively the managerial and departmental changes that were also
made in response to the city's budgeting crisis. In the summer of 2011, City
Commission fired the city manager and budget director and merged the finance and
budget departments to streamline operations and increase oversight of city
finances. A seasoned finance director was hired and put in charge of overseeing
the city's efforts to improve financial controls.
STABILIZATION PROJECTED IN FISCAL 2012, 2013
Fiscal 2012 projections based on results through May 31 show an operating
surplus (after transfers) of $7.3 million, which compares positively to the $4.2
million budgeted. In addition, city management expects to add another $5 million
to reserves due to a favorable variance for its pension contributions. Should
the city's projections hold and the pension savings be realized, the city
projects year-end unrestricted (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed
fund balance under GASB 54) fund balance to equal $16.5 million, which is
slightly above the city's newly adopted 10% committed fund balance policy. The
city increased its fund balance policy in fiscal 2012 from 5% and set a target
level of 17%. Fitch will monitor the city's efforts to remain in compliance with
its new, adequate fund balance policy.
The fiscal 2013 budget has not been adopted, but the city expects to maintain
satisfactory reserve levels, assuming successful labor negotiations, which are
currently in progress. Management reports that the budget will not increase the
regionally competitive operating millage rate, which has been raised annually
since fiscal 2009 to mitigate declines in the tax base. No layoffs are
anticipated.
SAVINGS ACHIEVED THROUGH FINANCIAL URGENCY, PENSION REFORM
City Commission declared financial urgency in May 2011, which allowed the city
to reopen labor contracts for which the city had already won voluntary
concessions of $5 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. The city made
additional salary cuts for public safety and general/non-union employees of
12.5% and 7.5%, respectively, and enforced two extra furlough days. These wage
changes will carry forward into fiscal 2012. Pension benefits were also reduced
via passage of three September 2011 voter referenda.
The city's three labor unions have responded to these cuts by levying five
unfair labor cases against the city. City officials believe these legal
challenges will be rejected by the courts as they have been in similar
situations, such as with Miami. Several of these cases have been resolved
pending appeals. Nonetheless, Fitch views the potential inability to implement
concessions as a risk.
MODERATE DEBT LEVELS, MODEST FUTURE DEBT PLANS
Overall debt levels are moderate at $2,906 per capita and 2.8% of market value
(MV). Fiscal 2011 debt service totaled $10.4 million or an affordable 6% of
general fund and debt service funds spending. The majority of the city's debt is
secured by the GO pledge, and the city has no exposure to variable-rate debt or
derivative instruments. Fitch views the city's conservative debt structure as a
credit positive.
Future debt plans are modest. The tax-supported fiscal 2013-2017 CIP totals
$17.2 million (a low 0.1% of MV) and focuses predominately on infrastructure
improvements. Financing will be provided by proceeds from the sale of non-ad
valorem bonds ($12.5 million), issued in equal annual increments. Amortization
of outstanding principal is rapid with over 65% retired in 10 years.
ELEVATED FIXED-COST BURDEN
Fitch notes the city's fixed-cost burden remains elevated despite the passage of
the September referendum. Pension funding levels are low and growing costs will
further pressure financial flexibility. The city maintains three single-employer
defined benefit pension plans for general employees, fire and police personnel.
Fiscal 2012 general fund pension contributions represent an elevated 20.7% of
general fund spending levels and 14.2% across all governmental funds. Funding
levels fall to a weak 53% for employees, 41% for fire, and 54.7% for police
retirement funds when Fitch adjusts the return on investment down from the
assumed 8% to a more conservative 7%. While the recent reduction in benefits
should aid the city in containing growth in future costs, Fitch views the
long-term liability picture as a credit concern.
The city had historically offered relatively extensive other post-employee
benefits (OPEB) benefits compared to those offered by other localities in
Florida and consequently has above-average OPEB obligations. The city has been
funding its general government liability on a pay-as-you-go basis, with a
general fund contribution of $5.9 million in fiscal 2011. Full funding of the
$29.8 million annually required contribution (ARC) would equal a notable 12.8%
of spending across governmental funds. As of fiscal 2011, the unfunded actuarial
accrued liability of $433.3 million equaled a high 2.9% of MV.
TOURISM AND HEALTHCARE DOMINATE LOCAL ECONOMY
The city is located on the southeastern coast of Broward County (GO bonds rated
'AAA' by Fitch) and is largely residential, with an economy focused on tourism.
A reported 3.3 million persons visited the city in 2011, showing growth over the
year prior when the city had 2.6 million visitors. The local economy also has
some concentration in the healthcare, trade and construction sectors. The city's
top employer, Memorial Hospital, accounts for nearly 7% of total employment.
Economic development continues in the city, with several new developments in
progress. Construction recently began on a $30 million shopping center, which
will house a Publix, as well as on Margaritaville Resort Hotel, with roughly 350
planned rooms on Hollywood Beach, for a projected opening in 2014. A $1 billion
Florida Power and Light power plant is also in construction. When complete, the
plant will be able to convert fuel to natural gas and will add roughly $6
million to the tax base by fiscal 2017.
AVERAGE ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CONTINUED TAX BASE LOSSES
Economic indicators are average. Per capita income levels equal those of the
nation, while median income levels are 12% lower than national averages. As of
May 2012, the unemployment rate of 7.7% was on par with that of the nation.
The city's total assessed value (TAV) has declined by approximately 29% since
fiscal 2007. TAV for fiscal 2013 shows a modest improvement of 0.83%. Millage
rate increases over the past several years have been below revenue-neutral
levels, and property tax revenues have consequently decreased by over 20% since
fiscal 2007. However, current tax collection rates remain high at above 98%, and
the city's tax rate remains competitive for the region.
