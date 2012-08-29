(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating on the government of Aruba's proposed $253 million notes due in 2023. The notes will amortize in three equal installments in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Aruba's prosperous economy--with per capita GDP of about $25,000--stable democracy, high level of social development, and strong government balance sheet support its creditworthiness. A narrow economic base, limited monetary and external flexibility, and a sizable gross general government debt burden (which is more than offset by public-sector pension assets) are credit constraints. The negative outlook on Aruba reflects the potential for a downgrade if the country's external and fiscal profiles erode as a result of an unexpectedly prolonged suspension of the operations of the island's oil refinery. Valero, the owner of the refinery, suspended its operations in late March 2012. The refinery (both directly and indirectly) employs about 5% of the island's workforce and is the largest single employer in the private sector. Valero is currently negotiating a sale of the refinery to PetroChina. Based on public reports, it is our understanding that negotiations between Valero and PetroChina are well-advanced, but it is unclear when the sale will conclude. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Aruba, Dec. 16, 2011 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 RATINGS LIST Aruba Sovereign Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 New Rating Aruba Senior Unsecured $253 mil. notes due 2023 A- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)