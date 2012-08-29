Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' rating on the following debt
issued by the Halifax Hospital Medical Center (Daytona Beach, FL) on behalf of
Halifax Health (Halifax):
--$174 million series 2006A;
--$100.4 million series 2006B-1 & 2006B-2;
--$70 million series 2008.
The 'BBB+' rating on the series 2008 bonds is an underlying rating as the bonds
are supported by a direct pay letter of credit (LOC) from JPMorgan Chase Bank
(rated 'A+/F1'; Outlook Negative by Fitch).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues, property, and all other
collateral held by or pledged to the master trustee.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG BALANCE SHEET: For the nine-months through fiscal 2012 (June 30;
unaudited), Halifax had $415.6 million of unrestricted cash and investments,
which equaled 331.1 days cash on hand, 18.3x cushion ratio, and 116.7% cash to
debt. Fitch views Halifax's liquidity position as a primary credit strength.
LEADING MARKET POSITION: Halifax maintains the dominant market share in its
primary service area (PSA) with 67%. The next closest competitor, Florida
Hospital-Memorial (FH, part of Adventist Health System/Sunbelt; rated 'AA';
Outlook Stable), has an approximately 33% market share position.
OPERATING INCOME DECLINE: Due to state Medicaid reimbursement reductions and
reduced reliance on tax revenue, Halifax's profitability has declined from prior
years to slightly less than breakeven (negative 0.3% operating margin) through
the nine-month interim period (June 30, 2012; unaudited). Management estimates
Halifax will finish the year with an operating margin that's slightly better
than breakeven.
WEAK SERVICE AREA CHARACTERISTICS: Halifax continues to operate in a challenged
environment highlighted by a payor mix that includes nearly 17% of gross
revenues from Medicaid. The service area is hampered by high unemployment and
low wealth levels.
DISTRICT TAXING AUTHORITY: Halifax is a taxing district with the authority to
levy up to 4 mills. However, the district continues to reduce its dependency on
tax revenues and reduced the millage to 1.75 mills in 2012, down from 2 mills in
2011. Management anticipates the governing Board of Commissioner for the
District to reduce the millage further in 2013.
ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN: Although Halifax has manageable capital needs over the
medium term, the organization's debt burden measured by maximum annual debt
service (MADS) of $22.7 million, represented 4% of total revenues in 2011, which
was higher than the 3.3% 'BBB' category median. MADS coverage by EBTIDA and
operating EBITDA of 2.5x and 2.2x also compared unfavorably against the
respective medians.
CREDIT PROFILE
The rating affirmation of 'BBB+' reflects Halifax's primary credit strengths:
strong unrestricted balance sheet, leading market position, tax revenue support,
and manageable capital plans. In fiscal 2011 (Sept. 30; audited), Halifax had
329.4 days cash on hand, 17.4x cushion ratio, and 110.4% cash to debt, compared
favorably against Fitch's category medians of 138.9 days, 9.4x, and 82.7%,
respectively.
Over the next four fiscal years, management anticipates spending approximately
$107.9 million, which Fitch views as manageable. The main portions of capital
investment will go towards information and medical technology and routine
replacement.
Fitch's main credit concerns are Halifax's pressured profitability situation,
continued competition, and weak local service area economy. In fiscal 2011,
Halifax recorded operating income of $10.3 million (1.8% operating margin and
8.8% operating EBITDA margin), which was consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' category
medians. However, through the 2012 interim period, profitability has declined as
state Medicaid reimbursements was cut by approximately $7 million in 2012 and
tax revenues dropped by $4-$5 million, leaving the organization with near
breakeven profitability. Going forward, management believes profitability will
continue to be pressured as Halifax becomes even less reliant on tax revenues.
However, management has several strategic initiatives in place to grow top-line
revenue, while attempting to manage expenses. Such initiatives include: focusing
on expanding key service lines, establishing joint venture partnerships, and
creating outpatient care sites in the greater service area to function as
referral sources back to Halifax's main acute care facilities.
Management states that local unemployment remains high (approximately 8.7%) as
Daytona Beach and Volusia County continue to struggle in a slow recovering
national economy. Bad debt expense as a percentage of revenue was a high 18% in
fiscal 2011, which is well above Fitch's category median of 5%.
Outstanding Debt Profile
Halifax's total outstanding debt was $358.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2011,
consisting of 81% fixed-rate and 19% variable-rate. The organization has one
outstanding swap with a notional amount of $70 million. As of July 31, 2012, the
mark to market value of the swap was negative $37.8 million. Citigroup (rated
'A/F1' by Fitch) is the swap counterparty and management states there is no
collateral posting requirement. Overall, Fitch views the organizations debt
profile as conservative and doesn't view the swap as a credit concern given
Halifax's strong unrestricted liquidity position.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Halifax will sustain its
strong balance sheet metrics and continue to hold a dominant market position in
its primary service area.
Organization Overview
Halifax is located in Daytona Beach, FL. and is anchored by its flagship
tertiary facility, Halifax Medical Center and an 80-bed acute care hospital in
Port Orange. In fiscal 2011, Halifax had total revenue of $573.3 million.
Disclosure
Halifax Health covenants to submit certain annual financial and utilization
information to the MSRB's EMMA system. Throughout the credit review process,
Halifax's management team was candid and timely in its responses to Fitch.