Overview -- On Aug. 28, we revised the outlook on Peru to positive from stable. -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are revising our outlook on BBVA Banco Continental's 'BBB' ratings to positive from stable -- We expect the bank to maintain its strong market position in the Peruvian financial system, healthy asset quality, adequate capital and earnings, and adequate liquidity for the next two years. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its 'BBB' long-term rating outlook on Peru-based BBVA Banco Continental to positive from stable. Rationale The rating action follows our outlook revision on Peru (please refer to "Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive On Solid Investment Prospects; Ratings Affirmed," published on Aug. 28, 2012 on RatingsDirect). All things remaining equal, we would raise the ratings on the bank with an upgrade of the sovereign. In that circumstance, the rating on the bank would reflect its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is currently 'bbb+'. Our ratings on BBVA Banco Continental reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria). Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that we would raise the ratings on BBVA Banco Continental with an upgrade of the sovereign and if the SACP of the bank remains unchanged. We expect the bank to maintain adequate capitalization metrics with risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios (calculated according to Standard & Poor's methodology) at levels above 7% over the next 12 to 18 months. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 SACP bbb+ Anchor bbb Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Government Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Related Criteria And Research -- Republic of Peru Outlook Revised To Positive On Solid Investment Prospects; Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 28 , 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From BBVA Banco Continental Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Positive/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB