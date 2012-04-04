(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that US Airways Group Inc.'s (B-/Stable/--) interest in acquiring AMR Corp. (D/--) out of bankruptcy does not affect our ratings or outlook on US Airways. It is no secret that US Airways has expressed interest in an acquisition; it unsuccessfully attempted to merge with other airlines in the past. More recently, the Tempe, Ariz.-based airline has announced it has hired advisors to look at a potential acquisition and, according to reports, has told some AMR unsecured creditors that a potential acquisition could result in $1.5 billion of synergies.

However, any potential acquisition likely wouldn't occur for a while. AMR filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 29, 2011, and under current bankruptcy law, the judge can grant the company the exclusive right to propose a reorganization plan for up to 18 months. In addition, AMR's management has indicated its desire to remain independent, having developed a stand-alone business plan that it projects will result in $2 billion of cost savings and $1 billion of incremental revenue by 2016. We will monitor the situation and take any necessary rating actions if and as an acquisition becomes more likely or more imminent. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)