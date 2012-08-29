Overview -- In our opinion, the impact of former Paraguayan president Lugo's rapid impeachment in June has been and will remain limited. -- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Paraguay. -- We are removing the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The stable outlook balances the country's narrow economy and substantial infrastructure needs against the government's improving fiscal underpinnings and low debt. Rating Action On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-/B' foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Paraguay. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on June 25, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale We removed the ratings from CreditWatch because, in our view, the rapid impeachment of former president Fernando Lugo on June 22 and the subsequent suspension of Paraguay from South American political and free trade associations UNASUR and MERCOSUR have had--and will likely continue to have--a limited impact on the Paraguayan economy. We expect that Paraguay will be reinstated to these organizations after the April 2013 presidential election. Also, economic sanctions were not imposed on Paraguay by the Organization of American States in an Aug. 22, 2012, vote. In addition, we expect the economy to rebound strongly in 2013 with a bumper soya crop, driven by the end of the local drought and record-high soya prices. We believe that the government has room to meet its projected 2012 and 2013 financing requirements of 2.1% of GDP and 1% of GDP, respectively, through a combination of local debt issuance and the use of general government deposits that total more than 10% of GDP. The government also has the ability to reduce government expenditures, if needed, if financing constraints become an issue. Although we expect external financing to decline, the projected current account deficits of $529 million in 2012 and $209 million in 2013 can be partially financed through the use of the country's international reserves, which total $4.8 billion, if needed. Our ratings on Paraguay reflect its solid fiscal position, low debt burden, and improved external indicators. We expect the central government to have a fiscal deficit of nearly 1% of GDP in 2012 after running surpluses since 2004. However, we expect the central government to return to a balanced budget in 2013, supported by the introduction of an income tax and higher value-added tax receipts as a result of the rebound in economic activity. The fiscal position has resulted in a steadily declining general government debt burden, which we expect to reach 14% of GDP (or 4% in net terms) in 2012. At the same time, the country's external indicators have continued to strengthen as a result of solid export growth (except in 2009 and 2012) and rising international reserves, which now cover more than five months of current account payments. Paraguay's weak political institutions, less-developed economy, and limited monetary flexibility constrain the ratings. Despite the improvements in the country's economic fundamentals, a difficult political environment and weak, albeit improving, institutional capacity--as highlighted in areas such as debt management and financial supervision--remain rating constraints. In addition, Paraguay has high levels of corruption, as indicated by Transparency International's 2011 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures perceptions of public-sector corruption. It ranked Paraguay 154th out of the 182 countries it surveys (with 1 being the best and 182 the worst). Monetary flexibility is constrained by the high, albeit declining, level of U.S. dollar deposits and loans in the financial sector as well as persistent central bank deficits, which reflect nonperforming loans to government-owned entities and financial institutions that were largely incurred prior to the 1995 charter prohibiting such practices. The Paraguayan Congress passed a bill allowing for the recapitalization of the central bank in 2010 but has yet to implement this plan. In addition, the Paraguayan economy is highly dependent on agriculture and international trade, which makes it more exposed to fluctuations in world commodity prices, weather cycles, and the economic prospects of its key trading partners. The high level of domestic credit growth, averaging over 30% over the past five years, is an additional source of concern. We expect domestic credit to GDP to reach 45% by year-end 2012 from just 20% in 2007. Outlook The stable outlook balances the country's narrow economy and substantial infrastructure needs against the government's improving fiscal underpinnings and low debt. We could raise the ratings if important investment projects are undertaken, which would further boost growth prospects and external indicators. Additional reform measures in the areas of debt management, financial supervision, and the recapitalization of the central bank, a precursor to inflation targeting, would also improve rating prospects. On the other hand, rapid credit growth that impairs external and fiscal flexibility or leads to financial sector problems could lead to a downgrade. We could also consider lowering the ratings if the political and economic isolation of Paraguay is more severe or lasts longer than we currently expect. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Paraguay (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B BB-/Watch Neg/B Ratings Affirmed Paraguay (Republic of) Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BB