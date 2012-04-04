(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'B+(sf)' preliminary rating to the Series 2012-1 Class A notes to be issued
by Everglades Re Ltd. (Everglades Re). The notes cover losses in the state of
Florida from hurricanes on a per-occurrence basis.
The 'B+(sf)' rating is based on the lower of the implied rating on the
catastrophe risk ('B+'), the rating on the assets in the collateral account
('AAAm') and the risk of nonpayment by the reinsured counterparty. Although
Standard & Poor's does not maintain an interactive counterparty, or financial
strength rating on Citizens Property Insurance Corp. (Citizens), we have
assessed the creditworthiness of Citizens and determined that it is capable of
meeting its obligations under the reinsurance agreement in a timely manner.
Standard & Poor's currently maintains issue credit ratings (A+/Stable) on the
senior secured bonds issued by Citizens.
Everglades Re is a newly incorporated Bermuda-exempted company to be licensed
as a special purpose reinsurer and is seeking to raise $ million to
collateralize an excess of loss reinsurance agreement with Citizens.
RATINGS LIST
New Rating
Everglades Re Ltd.
Series 2012-1 Class A notes B+(sf)(prelim)
