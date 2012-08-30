-- U.K.-based vertically integrated utility SSE PLC is proposing to issue junior subordinated hybrid securities. -- We assess the new securities as having intermediate equity content, in line with SSE's existing hybrid capital. -- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue rating to the new securities to reflect their subordination and optional deferability. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating to the perpetual, optionally deferrable, and subordinated capital securities being issued by U.K.-based vertically integrated utility SSE PLC (SSE; A-/Negative/A-2). The transaction volume is subject to market conditions. We consider the new securities to have intermediate equity content because they meet our criteria, for a period of five years, in terms of subordination and permanence, and are deferrable at the company's discretion. The issuance of the new hybrid securities does not affect our assessment of the intermediate equity content of SSE's existing subordinated hybrid capital of GBP750 million and EUR500 million, issued in September 2010. Our classification of the existing hybrid instruments as having intermediate equity content is consistent with our criteria for determining equity content at the time those instruments were issued. Therefore, it does not conflict with our classification of the new securities. We arrived at our 'BBB' issue rating on the new securities by notching down from our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on SSE. The two-notch differential between the issue rating and the CCR reflects our notching methodology, which calls for: -- A one-notch deduction for subordination because the CCR on SSE is investment grade (that is, higher than 'BB+'); and -- An additional one-notch deduction for payment flexibility to reflect that the deferral of interest is optional and that the CCR is investment grade. The notching of the new securities is linked to our perception of a relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change, we may increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more quickly than a revision of the CCR. In addition, in view of what we see as the intermediate equity content of the new securities, we allocate 50% of the related payments on these securities as a fixed charge and 50% as an equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our hybrid capital criteria. The 50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest) also applies to our adjustment of debt. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE Although the securities are perpetual, they can be called at any time for tax, rating, or accounting events. Furthermore, SSE can redeem them for cash as of the first call date, five years after issuance, and every five years thereafter. If any of these events occur, the company intends, but is not obliged, to replace the instrument. In our view, this statement of intent mitigates SSE's ability to repurchase the notes on the open market, which we see as unlikely in our current base-case credit scenario. The interest to be paid on the new securities will increase by 25 basis points in 2022 and a further 75 basis points in 2037. We consider that this significant step-up, unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instrument at that time, provides an incentive for SSE to redeem the instrument on that call date. Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, we will no longer recognize the instrument as having intermediate equity content after the first call date in 2017, because the remaining period until its economic maturity would, by then, be less than 20 years. However, we classify the instrument's equity content as intermediate until the first call date as long as we believe that the loss of the beneficial intermediate equity content treatment will not cause the instrument to be called at that point. SSE's willingness to maintain or replace the instrument in the event of a reclassification of equity content to minimal is underpinned by its statement of intent. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY In our view, SSE's option to defer payment on the new securities is discretionary. This means that SSE may elect not to pay accrued interest on an interest payment date because it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash if at a general meeting SSE's shareholders decide on the payment of a dividend, or if SSE pays interest on, redeems, or repurchases equally ranking or junior securities. We see this as a negative factor. That said, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology because once the issuer has settled the deferred amount, it can still choose to defer on the next interest payment date. SSE retains the option to defer coupons throughout the instrument's life. The deferred interest on the proposed securities is cash cumulative, and will ultimately be settled in cash. KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION The new securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of SSE. The new securities rank senior to common and preferred shares and pari passu with the GBP750 million and EUR500 million securities issued in September 2010. 