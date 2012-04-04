(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- A reduction in average plane fares, combined with a rise in fuel
costs, eroded Gol's cash flow.
-- Standard & Poor's is lowering the corporate rating on Gol to 'B+' from
'BB-' with a negative outlook, while lowering the national scale 'brA' rating
to 'brBBB'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our belief that the company is already
making efforts to improve operations, but it still faces difficult market
conditions.
Rating Action
On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 'BB-'
global-scale corporate credit rating on Sao Paulo-based Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes S.A. (Gol) to 'B+'. We also lowered the 'brA' Brazil national
scale rating to 'brBBB'. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating action reflects deterioration in Gol's financial risk profile and
our expectation that its credit metrics will improve slowly as a result of low
yields, stemming from price competition and high fuel costs. We view the
company's business risk profile as weak, and its financial profile as
highly-leveraged. The ratings also reflect the company's exposure to the
cyclicality and capital intensity of the air transport industry, which leads
to high financial leverage. Gol's prudent liquidity strategy, which includes
sound cash reserves and low debt maturities during the next two years, and its
solid market position in the Brazilian airline industry, partially offset
these risks.
We see Gol's business profile as weak, given the intrinsic cyclicality of the
industry. While domestic demand fundamentals are favorable, low fares and high
fuel prices have hurt the company's profitability and cash generation,
decreasing its credit metrics to less than our expectations. Gol lost some
market share in 2011 and has recently presented decreased load factors in its
domestic flights as it begins to adjust ticket prices to cope with higher fuel
costs. We expect that its profitability will improve following its
recently-announced strategy to reduce capacity, including fleet reduction,
route rearrangement, and labor force cuts. However, we understand that it
might take more than a few quarters to turn around the negative EBIT and
achieve the high range of the company's guidance: a 7% margin for 2012. On the
positive side, we believe that its low-cost business model still supports its
competitive position, especially its CASK (cost per available seat per
kilometer) ex-fuel of about Brazilian Real (R$) 9, the lowest in the industry
in Brazil.
During the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company's
operating-lease-adjusted (OLA) total debt amounted to R$6.8 billion, with
EBITDA of R$341 million (calculated by S&P). In our base case scenario, we
assume that fuel prices and the exchange rate will remain at current levels,
and that load factors will gradually improve, reaching 70% by year-end 2012.
We also project fairly stable yields, although we believe that these will
gradually and marginally improve during 2013. We also foresee some margin
improvement, as the company adjusts its fixed cost structure and reduces
capacity. Considering improvements in 2012, we expect its credit metrics to
improve and OLA adjusted total debt to EBITDA to decrease to about 9x during
2012. While these are aggressive metrics, we see Gol's sound cash reserves and
low refinancing risks as mitigating factors.
Liquidity
Although Gol's liquidity is strong, the company has tight headroom under its
covenants, and we believe that this constrains its adequate liquidity. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity includes the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect its liquidity sources during the next 12 months to exceed
uses by more than 2x in 2012 and 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company
reported available cash of R$2.2 billion and short-term debt of R$467 million.
-- Because cash reserves are Gol's main source of liquidity, cash sources
would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%,
relative to our projected figures.
-- Capital expenditures during the next few years should be conservative,
as the company reduces the fleet size.
-- In our assessment, the company has a good relationship with large
Brazilian banks and adequate access to credit markets.
Gol's debt with the IFC (International Finance Corp.) and its debentures with
Bradesco and Banco do Brasil are subject to some restrictive financial
covenants. As of December 2011, the company had not met the covenants for both
debts. Regarding the IFC loan, the outstanding amount is low (R$31 million)
and the company could easily repay it, if needed. The debentures' covenants
were granted a waiver in March 2012, which is valid until the next compliance
check in December 2012. The amount of R$1.1 billion could also be pre-paid
with current cash reserves; in this case, liquidity could remain adequate.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Gol's cash flow will remain
pressured by high oil prices and lower load factors, as the company tries to
rework its capacity, resulting in fragile credit metrics throughout 2012. The
company's sound cash position and low debt amortizations for the next several
years partially alleviate this. We will closely monitor the management's
ability to juggle with higher yields and higher load factors, and, despite
even higher fuel prices, to return to a positive EBIT in 2012.
We could revise our outlook to stable if Gol's operations recover within the
next few quarters due to stronger cash flows and credit metrics, and it
maintains significant cash holdings.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/--
National Scale Rating brBBB/Negative/-- brA/Negative/--
Gol Finance Inc.
Senior Unsecured B B+
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)