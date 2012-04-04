(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- A reduction in average plane fares, combined with a rise in fuel costs, eroded Gol's cash flow.

-- Standard & Poor's is lowering the corporate rating on Gol to 'B+' from 'BB-' with a negative outlook, while lowering the national scale 'brA' rating to 'brBBB'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our belief that the company is already making efforts to improve operations, but it still faces difficult market conditions. Rating Action On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 'BB-' global-scale corporate credit rating on Sao Paulo-based Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (Gol) to 'B+'. We also lowered the 'brA' Brazil national scale rating to 'brBBB'. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating action reflects deterioration in Gol's financial risk profile and our expectation that its credit metrics will improve slowly as a result of low yields, stemming from price competition and high fuel costs. We view the company's business risk profile as weak, and its financial profile as highly-leveraged. The ratings also reflect the company's exposure to the cyclicality and capital intensity of the air transport industry, which leads to high financial leverage. Gol's prudent liquidity strategy, which includes sound cash reserves and low debt maturities during the next two years, and its solid market position in the Brazilian airline industry, partially offset these risks. We see Gol's business profile as weak, given the intrinsic cyclicality of the industry. While domestic demand fundamentals are favorable, low fares and high fuel prices have hurt the company's profitability and cash generation, decreasing its credit metrics to less than our expectations. Gol lost some market share in 2011 and has recently presented decreased load factors in its domestic flights as it begins to adjust ticket prices to cope with higher fuel costs. We expect that its profitability will improve following its recently-announced strategy to reduce capacity, including fleet reduction, route rearrangement, and labor force cuts. However, we understand that it might take more than a few quarters to turn around the negative EBIT and achieve the high range of the company's guidance: a 7% margin for 2012. On the positive side, we believe that its low-cost business model still supports its competitive position, especially its CASK (cost per available seat per kilometer) ex-fuel of about Brazilian Real (R$) 9, the lowest in the industry in Brazil. During the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company's operating-lease-adjusted (OLA) total debt amounted to R$6.8 billion, with EBITDA of R$341 million (calculated by S&P). In our base case scenario, we assume that fuel prices and the exchange rate will remain at current levels, and that load factors will gradually improve, reaching 70% by year-end 2012. We also project fairly stable yields, although we believe that these will gradually and marginally improve during 2013. We also foresee some margin improvement, as the company adjusts its fixed cost structure and reduces capacity. Considering improvements in 2012, we expect its credit metrics to improve and OLA adjusted total debt to EBITDA to decrease to about 9x during 2012. While these are aggressive metrics, we see Gol's sound cash reserves and low refinancing risks as mitigating factors. Liquidity Although Gol's liquidity is strong, the company has tight headroom under its covenants, and we believe that this constrains its adequate liquidity. Our assessment of the company's liquidity includes the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect its liquidity sources during the next 12 months to exceed uses by more than 2x in 2012 and 2013. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company reported available cash of R$2.2 billion and short-term debt of R$467 million.

-- Because cash reserves are Gol's main source of liquidity, cash sources would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 30%, relative to our projected figures.

-- Capital expenditures during the next few years should be conservative, as the company reduces the fleet size.

-- In our assessment, the company has a good relationship with large Brazilian banks and adequate access to credit markets. Gol's debt with the IFC (International Finance Corp.) and its debentures with Bradesco and Banco do Brasil are subject to some restrictive financial covenants. As of December 2011, the company had not met the covenants for both debts. Regarding the IFC loan, the outstanding amount is low (R$31 million) and the company could easily repay it, if needed. The debentures' covenants were granted a waiver in March 2012, which is valid until the next compliance check in December 2012. The amount of R$1.1 billion could also be pre-paid with current cash reserves; in this case, liquidity could remain adequate. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Gol's cash flow will remain pressured by high oil prices and lower load factors, as the company tries to rework its capacity, resulting in fragile credit metrics throughout 2012. The company's sound cash position and low debt amortizations for the next several years partially alleviate this. We will closely monitor the management's ability to juggle with higher yields and higher load factors, and, despite even higher fuel prices, to return to a positive EBIT in 2012. We could revise our outlook to stable if Gol's operations recover within the next few quarters due to stronger cash flows and credit metrics, and it maintains significant cash holdings. Ratings List Downgraded

To From Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Global Scale Rating B+/Negative/-- BB-/Negative/-- National Scale Rating brBBB/Negative/-- brA/Negative/-- Gol Finance Inc. Senior Unsecured B B+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)