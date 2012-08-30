UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has extended its response deadline for comments on its proposed methodology and assumptions for rating insurance companies to Sept. 30, 2012, from Sept. 9, 2012 (see Request
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts