Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings says that the proposed amendments to German Residential Asset Note Distributor p.l.c (GRAND) are likely to have a neutral to positive impact on the ratings. Following preliminary analysis of the publicly available information, Fitch does not view the proposed amendments as constituting a distressed debt exchange, according to its criteria (see 'Distressed Debt Exchange Criteria for Structured Finance', dated 6 July 2012). The agency believes the changes are not being implemented to avoid a default under the notes, while the proposed increase in note margins should provide a strong financial incentive for the noteholders to participate. The increased flexibility in refinancing the various borrowers and disposing of properties should make the repayment of the outstanding notes more likely, provided the sponsor makes progress in line with its business plan. Fitch has based its view on the considerations below. The primary goal of the amendment is a five-year extension of the underlying loans to January 2018, and notes' legal final maturity date to January 2021. Although the tail period (between the maturity of the loans and the notes) is to remain relatively short (three years), the refinancing strategy ahead of loan maturity helps offset the limited time available for a successful workout, should it be required. Four amortisation targets (year 1: EUR1,000m; year 2: EUR700m; year 3 and 4: EUR650m each) will be defined. These targets will continually exert pressure on the sponsor to find refinancing and reduce the outstanding debt size. If successful, this feature will significantly decrease balloon risk, with the debt balance at the end of the extended loan maturity scheduled to be EUR843m, down from the current exit balance of EUR4,395m. Rising balloon risk was the driver of the downgrade in April 2012, as well as the Negative Outlooks assigned to the notes (see 'Fitch Downgrades GRAND plc; Negative Outlook' dated 24 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If the borrowing group fails to meet these amortisation targets, allowing for possible cure periods, a "global event of default" would arise under the underlying loans. The only exception occurs when the sponsor is the subject of an IPO process, which would entitle it to a one-year waiver of the amortisation target, provided the target is not missed by more than 50%. Following the proposed amended definition of the allocated loan amount (ALA), both pre- and repayments will decrease the outstanding ALA. In particular, this should make partial refinancing easier for the borrower to execute, albeit by allowing it to count past debt repayments when calculating how much debt is to be repaid as a condition of releasing collateral held by specific borrowing entities. A safeguard has been introduced alongside this provision to allow noteholders to claw back gains on sale or from more favourable refinancing carried out within 12 months of the release. Moreover, the planned break-up of the largest borrowing entity should make refinancing more manageable. While it remains a challenge to secure large-ticket funding in the current market, especially given the other large multifamily loans maturing in the next year or so, the proposed structure is expected to provide a stronger framework in which to do so. With respect to asset sales - another means of meeting the amortisation targets - the ALA mechanism is to be strengthened by restricting sales below 90% of the most recent valuation. The proposed application of proceeds from refinancings and disposals is designed to decrease the global loan-to-value ratio (LTV). Proceeds are first applied in reducing the indebtedness of the affected borrower and then towards the borrower with the highest LTV or the lowest interest coverage ratio. Furthermore, excess cash will be trapped, to support meeting the amortisation targets. Fitch considers the portfolio well-managed, and a cash trap highly valuable. Surplus cash will be used first to fill a refinancing account up to EUR100m and second to amortise notes pro-rata. If the notes amortise to EUR2,400m and the global LTV decreases to 57.5% (provided that no loan events of default are applicable and no amortisation targets unmet), the target amount on this refinancing account will decrease to EUR50m, the borrower will be able to use up to EUR25m to cover value enhancing expenditure, and only 50% of excess cash will have to be used to amortise the notes pro-rata. Following an IPO of the sponsor, and as long as the amortisation target of EUR2,400m and the global LTV target of 57.5% are both met, a separate account earmarked for possible dividend payments will be filled up to EUR50m over the lifetime of the transaction. The amended structure foresees some cash withdrawals to cover restructuring and collateral modernisation costs. During the first year, the sponsor can withdraw EUR18m from free cash flow; in the following years, the same proportion of cash relative to the then remaining market value can be drawn to fund modernisation works. Additionally, EUR37m of restructuring costs as well as EUR5m needed to finalise the break-up of the previously mentioned largest borrower group are to be covered from rental income. The sponsor's ultimate owner will make an equity injection of EUR504m as part of the planned transaction amendment. The willingness to inject equity is a positive sign of the sponsor's and their owner's commitment to the transaction. As part of the transaction amendments, definitions for extraordinary resolutions and written resolutions (both passed by three-quarters of the vote) will be included in the transaction documentation. Any further amendment after this proposed restructuring can be decided through an extraordinary resolution. This commentary is based on Fitch's review of the publicly available information (heads of terms and Factbook, dated 10 July 2012) and on the assumption that the amended transaction structure will include sufficient liquidity protection and appropriate interest rate hedging. Once the final changes are implemented, Fitch will review the ratings assigned to the notes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.