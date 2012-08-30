(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe Delaware-incorporated tanker company Golden State Petroleum
Transport Corp. will continue to operate the Ulriken vessel in a weak spot
market at below break-even prices, reducing its liquidity reserves and
increasing the required future break-even rate. The project could face
additional spot-market exposure starting in 2013 if Chevron Transport Corp.
follows its June 2012 nonbinding termination notification by exercising its
binding termination notification for the Phoenix Voyager in September 2012.
-- We believe current market values have fallen below break-even on the
net debt now outstanding on the Ulriken, making a vessel sale to amortize debt
less likely.
-- We believe the very large crude carrier (VLCC) tanker market will
continue to be oversupplied through 2013, keeping tanker rates weak.
-- We are lowering the rating on Golden State's $127.1 million secured
term notes due 2019 to 'B' from 'BB-'. We are removing our CreditWatch with
negative implications. The outlook is negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects Golden State's exposure to a poor
charter environment for VLCC tankers through the Ulriken, and the short-term
risk of the Phoenix charter termination.
Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on
Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp.'s $127.1 million secured term notes due
in 2019 (we estimate about $91.8 million outstanding after the project's
August 2012 scheduled amortization payment) to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same
time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch negative implications, where we
placed it on Feb. 27, 2012. The outlook is negative.
The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of an
average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our expectation of the project's continuing exposure to
poor tanker market fundamentals that have lowered debt service coverage levels
below 1x, forcing draws on its debt service reserve and increasing the future
break-even rate. It also reflects our opinion that Chevron Transport is likely
to follow its June 2012 nonbinding termination notification by exercising its
binding termination notification for the Phoenix Voyager in September 2012,
increasing the project's market exposure in 2013 and potentially accelerating
draws on liquidity. We believe Chevron has strong incentives to terminate
given that the market charter rate average (currently below $11,000 per day)
is significantly below Chevron's $28,500 per day on a bareboat basis ($38,500
per day on a spot charter basis). Draws on the project's restricted cash have
reduced the debt service reserve to less than three years. This equates to
less than four years of operating costs and debt service at our spot market
rate assumption for the Ulriken, and the fixed rate charter with Chevron on
the Phoenix through its next termination option date.
We estimate that the vessels' resale or scrap value is at or below the current
net debt outstanding, and therefore may no longer present a viable alternative
for the project to fully repay lenders. Barring a sharp increase in charter
rates or modest rise in asset values, we believe the project is likely to
generate a debt service of coverage of about 0.7x for the rest of 2012,
falling to about 0x in 2014. Because of the strong liquidity balance, the
project could continue meeting debt service until early 2016 when we believe
it could face a default scenario if spot rates remain at current levels. This
gives the project a significant amount of time for rates to improve.
We believe tanker rates will remain weak through at least 2013 primarily due
to overcapacity and weak growth in crude oil transportation demand, coupled
with high fuel costs. While VLCC average spot earnings firmed to more than
$35,000 per day in May 2012, due in part to seasonality, they remain volatile,
and average rates have since fallen below Golden State's vessel operating
costs (about $11,000 per day on an unlevered basis). Although we do not
believe such rates are sustainable across the market in the long term, we
conservatively forecast rates at about $10,000 per day for the project, partly
due to its vessels' older age relative to the existing VLCC fleet (it is in
the oldest quartile), and to factor in periods when a vessel is not on a spot
charter.
We believe that weak spot-charter earnings from the Ulriken to date have
likely raised the required time-charter rate that Golden State must earn to
fully amortize its debt, including the final $28.7 million bullet on the
notes, to about $26,800 per day per vessel, assuming no residual value at
maturity. If the Chevron charter is extended for another two years, we expect
the break-even rates to be slightly better at about $24,400 per day per
vessel, but still higher than current average rates. Assuming residual scrap
value of about $390 per light displacement ton, the break-even rate falls to
about $20,000 per day, or about $16,000 per day if the Phoenix charter is
extended.
The term notes, which mature after the contract extension periods, carry the
following risks:
-- The Ulriken is an aging vessel that is exposed to merchant and
operating risk while trading in the spot market and Golden State is likely to
draw on its debt service reserve fund (DSRF) to cover debt service, and
possibly operating costs, for the short to medium term.
-- Incremental draws on the DSRF would raise the $26,800 break-even time
charter rate and increase the project's reliance on market residual or scrap
value from the vessels to repay the term note principal.
-- The project now faces additional spot market exposure starting in 2013
because Chevron Transport has exercised its nonbinding termination
notification for the Phoenix in June 2012. We consider it highly probable that
Chevron will serve the binding notice for termination in September 2012.
-- We believe the project sponsor may not be able to sell the vessels to
repay debt at current market conditions. Secondhand value estimates for
vessels similar to Golden State's suggest a loan to value (including
restricted cash) slightly below 1x.
The following strengths offset the risks to a certain extent:
-- No cash distributions to the equity sponsors are allowed until the
term notes are fully repaid. When rates are above break-even, the cash trap
enhances liquidity and further lowers the break-even rate.
-- We estimate the project has about $45.5 million of accumulated debt
service reserve (less than three years of liquidity) after its August 2012
scheduled amortization payment, which it can use to support debt payments when
market rates are below break-even rates, or to repay the $22 million bullet
payment in 2019 without requiring liquidation of the vessels.
-- The Chevron Transport bareboat charter on the Phoenix is at $28,500
per day until March 2013. This is well above market, helps to offset losses
from the Ulriken, and could be extended for another two years if Chevron does
not exercise its binding termination notice in Sept. 2012.
The two vessels that Golden State owns were initially chartered on a bareboat
basis with Chevron Transport for 20 years. Chevron Transport's obligations are
take-and-pay, which Chevron Corp (AA/Stable/A-1+) guarantees.
Liquidity
The project benefits from a liquidity position we deem to be "strong", but it
is offset by the Ulriken's current, and Phoenix's potential merchant market
exposure. This could lead to significant draws on the reserve. All excess cash
flow is trapped in the project structure, resulting in a debt service reserve
of less than three years (roughly $45.5 million against annual debt service of
about $16 million) as of the end of August 2012. With the Ulriken earning spot
revenues in a weak market, and the Phoenix earning $28,500 bareboat rate until
its next termination option in 2013, we believe Golden State could exhaust its
liquidity by the February 2016 debt service payment, although it could last
more than another year if the charter on the Phoenix gets extended until 2015.
If rates rise above break-even, Golden State may begin to build its restricted
cash balance again. If that were to happen, the subsequent break-even rate
will decline because all excess cash is trapped in the project structure until
the company fully repays the term notes.
Recovery analysis
The recovery rating of '4' on the secured term notes indicates that we expect
an average recovery, between 30% and 50%, in the event of a default. For more
information, please see the recovery section of our Transaction Update to be
published shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Golden State's exposure to a poor charter
environment for VLCC tankers through the Ulriken, and the short-term risk of
the Phoenix charter termination. We consider it likely that Chevron Transport
will provide the final notification in September 2012 to exercise its
termination option for the Phoenix in 2013 and our current downgrade and
outlook take this into account. However, if the Chevron charter is extended,
we could revise the outlook to stable, reflecting our expectation of the
project having about five years of liquidity. We could lower the rating if
continued weak charter revenues force draws on the reserve fund and increase
the future break-even rate significantly above $30,000 per day and reduce our
liquidity expectation to less than two years. An upgrade is unlikely but could
occur if the project can charter the Ulriken with a creditworthy counterparty
and mitigate market risk on the Phoenix, or find a sale that improves the
liquidity enough to lower the break-even rate significantly toward current
rates.
Ratings List
Rating Lowered, Off CreditWatch
To From
Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp.
Senior unsecured B/Negative BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery rating 4
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)