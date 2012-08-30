Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hancock Holding Company's
(HBHC) as well as its primary banking subsidiaries' long and short-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Today's rating action reflects HBHC's conservative operating philosophy,
continued satisfactory operating performance, and improved capital ratios
relative to the prior year period when the company completed its acquisition of
Whitney Holding Corporation (WHC).
Fitch believes that HBHC's conservative operating culture has allowed the
company to remain profitable over the last several years, including during the
recent financial crisis, while at the same time maintaining reasonable levels of
non-performing assets (NPAs). Over the last five years HBHC's average annual
return on assets (ROA) has been 0.89%, which while below that of some larger
institutions, is still good.
More recently, HBHC has been focused on integrating WHC into its operations.
Fitch believes that the marriage of these two Southeastern institutions has and
will continue to enhance the overall HBHC franchise through a more diversified
loan portfolio, incremental opportunities for growth, as well as the ability to
cross-sell of additional products to existing customers.
Reflective in today's rating action is Fitch's expectation that HBHC will
continue to realize cost savings as it continues the integration process. While
there have been some cost savings to date, Fitch expects HBHC to continue to
rationalize its branch network, which should primarily create savings related to
personnel and real estate costs.
As such, Fitch would expect HBHC's 2Q'12 ROA of 0.83% and its 2Q'12 efficiency
ratio of 69.73% (which Fitch views on the high side) to both incrementally
improve through the remainder of 2012 and in 2013. Fitch expects some
improvement in each of the aforementioned metrics from just realizing additional
cost savings over the next 18 to 24 months.
Furthermore, Fitch's rating action takes into account that a more meaningful
pick-up in earnings generation is predicated on significant loan growth and
cross-selling, both of which Fitch believes are more intermediate term to
potentially longer-term opportunities.
HBHC's 2Q'12 net loan portfolio has been down from the prior year period and
essentially flat from the sequential quarter, as growth in new loan originations
has been offset by payoffs and pay downs of largely credit impaired loans from
the WHC acquisition as well as the company's FDIC-assisted People's First
acquisition.
Fitch would expect this trend to persist over the remainder of the year, though
it does note that HBHC is seeing some incremental loan growth opportunities in
both the Houston, Texas market from an energy lending team it recently hired, as
well as in the commercial arena in the Tampa, Florida market from new hires
there.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's Stable Rating Outlook takes into account that HBHC's profitability,
growth, and capital ratios will continue to incrementally improve in the
near-to-intermediate term.
Additionally, Fitch would expect the company's NPA ratio of 2.42% to also
improve, though Fitch does acknowledge that given regulatory guidance related to
commercial troubled debt restructurings (TDRs), there could be some moderate
volatility in that ratio.
Fitch believes that there is limited upside to HBHC's ratings or Rating Outlook
should the company continue to improve profitability over a very extended period
through both cost savings as well as loan growth, all while maintaining good
capital ratios.
Downsides to HBHC's ratings could be the result of the pursuit of an additional
large acquisition, similar to the size of the $11 billion WHC deal, while HBHC
is still streamlining its overall operations. Ratings would be particularly
sensitive to any transaction that caused overall capital ratios to decline.
Intermediate to long-term risks to ratings could result from some growth
initiatives. Given that the lending markets in HBHC's footprint are highly
competitive, should the company significantly reduce pricing or terms and
conditions to win large amounts of new business, this could impact both
profitability and credit costs over time, which could therefore impact ratings.
With $18.7 billion in total assets, HBHC is a bank holding company with
operations spread across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Hancock Holding Company
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Hancock Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability at 'bbb+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Whitney Bank
--Long term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F1';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Viability at 'bbb+'.
--Support at '5'
--Support Floor at 'NF'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 20112).
