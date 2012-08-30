Aug 30 - Overview -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Trader Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. -- We are also lowering our issue-level rating on the company's first-out, first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. -- In addition, we are lowering our issue-level rating on Trader's first-lien senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '4'. -- We base our downgrade on Trader's very high adjusted debt to EBITDA resulting from the company's weaker-than-expected operating performance in our view. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Trader's operating performance will meet our expectations in 2013, including generating positive free cash flow and maintaining its market position as a leading provider of advertising and digital marketing services for automotive dealers in Canada. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Toronto-based Trader Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's first-out, first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on Trader's first-lien senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '4'. We base the downgrade on Trader's very high adjusted debt to EBITDA resulting from the company's weaker-than-expected operating performance in our view. Specifically, we were expecting debt leverage to be about 7.5x at this time; however, it was about 10x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. The company's lower revenue base, due to the faster-than-expected decline in print-based revenue, is a key contributor to Trader's weak performance as it has led to reduced profits and negative free cash flow. Rationale The ratings on Trader reflect what Standard & Poor's views as a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile characterized by weak cash flow protection measures, negative free cash flow, and an aggressive financial policy given the company's leveraged capital structure and financial sponsor ownership. The ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of a "weak" business risk profile owing to Trader's need to complete the transition of the business to an online and services model, with print being a much smaller revenue contributor, as well as its participation in the highly competitive online advertising space. Partially offsetting these factors, we believe, are Trader's position as a leading provider of advertising and digital marketing services for automotive dealers in Canada, resulting from its highly trafficked websites (autotrader.ca and autohebdo.net, the French language version of the site), and recognizable brand names. In addition, we view the embedded nature of Trader's Dealer Smart Solutions product in automotive dealers' workflows as a positive. In 2011, funds advised by London, England-based private equity firm Apax Partners acquired the Trader's automotive business from Yellow Media Inc. (CC/Negative/--) for C$635 million (subject to working-capital and other adjustments), which was about 10x pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 26, 2011. Apax funded the acquisition of Trader's automotive and generalist verticals with debt, a C$15 million seller subordinated note due 2020, and a sponsor contribution of about C$363 million (including a C$110 million subordinated shareholder loan due 2036, which we treat as debt). Trader's business is subject to competition from other online automotive portals, as well as traditional print-based classified products. The company's earnings are highly reliant on automotive classified advertising and, as such, are susceptible to increased competitive pressures and a cyclical downturn in automotive advertising. Notwithstanding these concerns, automotive dealers continue to rely on the autotrader.ca and autohebdo.net websites to deliver vehicle buyer leads. We believe revenue will decline in the mid-to-high single-digit percent for the remainder of 2012, with increased online revenues not offsetting lower print-based revenues. Standard & Poor's assumes print-based revenues will continue to drop and will represent less than 15% of total revenues by the end of 2012 from about 42% in 2010. We expect Trader's performance to stabilize next year as management completes the bulk of its transition to web-based automotive classified advertising from print-based publications. The reported EBITDA margin has been pressured this year (26.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2012, down from 28.2% for the same quarter in 2011) from lower revenue and the company's intensified marketing efforts, which are focused on driving increased web traffic and bolstering brand recognition. Still, we believe the EBITDA margin will improve next year from cost savings resulting from the completion of the transition of the business to an online and services model from print. Credit protection measures (adjusted for operating leases; shareholder loans, which are treated as debt; and nonrecurring charges) are weak, in our opinion, given debt to EBITDA of about 10x and EBITDA cash interest coverage of about 1.5x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Simple interest is accruing on the principal amount of the shareholder loan, which will be payable upon maturity of the loan or a change of control. We expect that leverage will stay elevated and credit protection measures will remain weak in the next year given the company's non-amortizing senior secured notes and growing shareholder loan. Liquidity We believe Trader will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view is based on the following information and assumptions: -- The company's sources of liquidity are cash and availability under the C$30 million revolving credit facility due 2016. -- We believe Trader will generate sufficient cash flow in the next year to support capital expenditures and debt servicing charges. -- We understand that Trader does not have scheduled amortization payments on its debt. -- The company has a 7.5x maximum total leverage ratio (with step-downs), which only applies when the revolver is drawn at quarter-end. Trader would have been in compliance with the covenant should it have applied at June 30, 2012. -- We expect Trader to have sound relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. Recovery analysis Standard & Poor's rates Trader's first-out, first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility 'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating an expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. We rate the first-lien senior secured notes 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Trader), with a '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our belief that Trader's operating performance will meet our expectations in 2013, including generating positive free cash flow and maintaining its market position as a leading provider of advertising and digital marketing services for automotive dealers in Canada. Downward pressure on the ratings could result from deterioration in the company's operations or continued negative free cash flow or less than a 10% cushion within the leverage covenant should it apply. Given Trader's very high leverage, we are not contemplating raising the ratings in the next year. However, we could raise the ratings if the company demonstrates sustainable improvement in its operating performance, while strengthening its credit metrics (including EBITDA cash interest coverage to exceed 2.25x), resulting in good covenant cushion. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Trader Corp. 