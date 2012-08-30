Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms the Belmont Joint Powers Authority, CA's (the
authority) obligations as follows:
--$13 million sewer revenue bonds, series 2001 and 2006.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by installment payments from the city of Belmont (the
city) to the authority. Payments from the city are unconditional and are made
from sewer system (the system) net revenues, which do not include connection
fees or interest income. A 2009 series of revenue bonds issued by the authority
are secured by sewer treatment facility charges; these are not parity
obligations and are not rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Debt service coverage improved to over 2.0 times
(x) in fiscals 2010 and 2011. Liquidity, while not at historical levels,
improved significantly in fiscal 2011. Despite the favorable debt service
coverage, coverage of all payments by the system, including transfers out, is
weak and has been below 1.0x in recent years.
INCREASED RATES ALLOW REINVESTMENT: Frequent rate increases, including 9% fixed
and 10% volumetric in fiscals 2013 and 2014, address increasing treatment costs
and the need for investment in infrastructure. Rates are still affordable given
the city's high wealth levels.
MODERATELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The city expects to address collection projects
primarily through rate and fee increases in the near term. It will most likely
need to undertake additional borrowing for its portion of capital improvements
for the regional treatment plant; however, this will be financed through a
separate charge.
STABLE, AFFLUENT CUSTOMER BASE: The local service area is a built out community
with robust economic indicators.
CREDIT PROFILE
STABLE, AFFLUENT CUSTOMER BASE
Belmont is a mature community located in northern California, approximately 30
miles south of San Francisco with a population of 26,000. The city provides
collection services to approximately 8,400 connections and treatment is provided
by the South Bayside System Authority (SBSA, revenue bonds rated 'AA-' by
Fitch), a regional provider. Customers are primarily residential, with single
and multi-family residences accounting for 87% of revenues. Wealth levels are
quite high and unemployment is low. The regional economy is vibrant and counts
Oracle and Nikon as major employers.
INCREASED RATES ALLOW REINVESTMENT
The city has increased rates frequently, most recently in order to fund rising
SBSA treatment costs and reinvest in infrastructure. The city implemented a
6.75% (fixed and volumetric) increase in fiscal 2011 followed by a 9% fixed
charge increase and 10.6% volumetric increase for each of fiscals 2013 and 2014.
The city expects to implement 6% annual rate increases through 2017. Management
anticipates the increases will generate additional annual revenues reaching
about $1 million within a few years for capital needs.
Rates are billed on the annual property tax rolls. The county participates in
the Teeter Plan and as such provides full payment from the county to the city of
100% of sewer charges. Rates are competitive and affordable compared to wealth
levels at $48.51 per month for an average household. An additional and separate
$250 per year sewer treatment facility charge was included on the tax bill
beginning in fiscal 2012 to secure certain sewer treatment facility revenue
bonds, the first series of which was issued ($8.5 million) in December 2009.
IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
System financial performance improved in fiscal 2011 after two years of lower
levels during which cash reserves were spent to support operations and the
payment of debt service. Cash levels increased to $3.3 million in fiscal 2011,
or 270 days cash, compared to adequate levels of $1.4 million (114 days) and
$1.3 million (112 days) in fiscals 2009 and 2010, respectively. Robust cash
levels are important given the concentrated timing of revenue receipts which are
paid twice annually.
Debt service coverage increased to 2.4x in fiscal 2011 - a level more consistent
with the rating - from a low of 1.9x in fiscal 2009. Given the rate increases
over the next two years and planned 6% increases in subsequent years, Fitch
expects the system to continue to operate at these levels. However, coverage
after transfers is typically below 1.0x after annual transfers out for storm
drain improvements to mitigate infiltration and intrusion into the sewage
system. Fitch views continued low coverage levels as a result of outflow of
system revenues as a credit concern.
MODERATELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN LIKELY TO INCREASE
Debt levels are currently above average, reflecting borrowings for the
collection and treatment systems in recent years. With approved and planned rate
increases, management intends to fund system needs primarily through pay-as-you
go financing. The city's collection system is aging and capital investment in
its infrastructure is focused on rehabilitation and reducing inflow and
infiltration levels.
The city also provides capital funds for the SBSA system infrastructure. With an
ownership share of 11%, Belmont is the smallest of four SBSA members. SBSA
operates a treatment facility in Redwood City, CA. The plant is undergoing an
extensive renovation to replace aging infrastructure and comply with regulatory
standards. The capital improvement project at the facility will not result in
additional capacity as an expansion is not needed.
Belmont's total share of the project is approximately $40 million and is
expected to continue to be financed through Sewer Treatment Facility revenue
bonds. These bonds are secured by the Sewer Treatment Facility Charges, which
are accounted for separately and are not considered net revenues for the
purposes of securing the series 2001 and 2006 bonds.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope.
