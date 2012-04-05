(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'. The affirmation follows the agency's assessment of the cover pool's credit risk and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities. The covered bond rating is based on LBBW's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and a revised Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 8.3% (increased from 7.4%), the combination of which enables LBBW's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' on a probability of default (PD) basis, provided that overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the Pfandbriefe is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA' stress. Based on the first complete line-by-line data delivery, the agency's assessment of the time needed for the liquidation of the cover pool assets in the event of the issuer's default led to a decreased liquidity gap figure which led to the increase in the D-Factor. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' provided the IDR remains at least 'BBB' and a two-notch recovery uplift can be reached. Fitch has revised its view on the level of nominal OC supporting a 'AAA' rating on the public sector Pfandbriefe to 9.0% from 14.0%. This decrease is mostly driven by the improved data quality, which has led to improved credit results compared to the last review. In the absence of detailed line-by-line information for a significant portion of the cover pool, Fitch made use of conservative assumptions to overcome the data gaps. LBBW has now provided detailed line-by-line information on all cover assets which Fitch has used in its current analysis. As a consequence, the 'AAA' default rate and recovery rate assumptions, equating to 10.5% and 79.7%, respectively, have significantly improved compared to the last review when the agency calculated 22.2% and 76.1%, correspondingly. LBBW's public sector covered bonds programme has also benefited from improved cash flow matching in terms of maturities and currencies. The OC supporting a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. As of 30 December 2011, LBBW's EUR40.7bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR52.1bn, resulting in nominal OC of 28.1%, while the lowest level of OC in the past 12 months was 27.6%. German exposure accounted for 96.7% of the cover pool followed by Swiss (0.9%) and US (0.6%) exposure. The exposure to non-'AAA' countries represents around 1.4% of the portfolio. Given this small exposure, Fitch has not applied additional stress tests. The Pfandbriefe's rating is credit-linked to Germany's 'AAA' rating, as 42% of the cover pool is directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign and federal states. Almost all assets (97.5%) and Pfandbriefe (96.2%) are euro-denominated. However, there are currency mismatches arising from the remaining CHF, USD, JPY and GBP positions on the asset and liability side. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around 31.6% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 10.2% of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 12 August 2011 and 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria (New York Ratings Team)