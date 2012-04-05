(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Scottish Equitable plc's (Scottish Equitable) GBP250m value of in-force (VIF) securitisation fixed-rate loan amortising notes due 2023 at 'A'. Scottish Equitable is the principal UK subsidiary of AEGON N.V. ('A'/ Stable) The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations, based on discussion with management that the surplus arising on the notes in 2011 will not deviate significantly from projections. On receipt of full updated projections as at YE2011, Fitch will conduct a full review of the performance of the transaction against expectations including analysis of the surplus arising, any changes to assumptions underlying projections and stress-testing of the transaction's projected cash flows. The Zest notes are repaid from the securitised future profits arising from a book of unit-linked pensions business held by Scottish Equitable. In the event of insufficient surplus arising to pay the loan or interest, note holders will not have recourse to AEGON N.V. or Scottish Equitable. However, in the event of a default by Scottish Equitable despite sufficient surplus arising, note holders will have recourse to AEGON N.V. The issued notes do not benefit from a financial guarantee insurance policy. Although the transaction is a contingent loan with no recourse to the sponsor, the notes' rating has been established under Fitch's Corporate Finance methodology. This is because, in Fitch's opinion, the transaction has no significant structured finance elements. The rating is based on analysis of the transaction documents, the volatility of underlying profit sources, and analysis and stress-testing of the transaction's projected cash-flows. Fitch's rating process at the outset of the transaction included a review of the embedded value methodology, assumptions and actuarial model developed by Scottish Equitable. Tillinghast, an actuarial consulting firm of Towers Watson, independently reviewed the model and the assumptions used. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include markets performing worse than expected over an extended period, a change to the basis for calculation of future cash flows or transaction underperformance of more than GBP15m in one year. Zest could be subject to a downgrade if, in Fitch's opinion, future cash-flows are unlikely to be sufficient to cover the repayment of the loan and interest payments under a 'A' stressed scenario or if the transaction underperforms by more than GBP15m in one year or GBP30m on a cumulative basis. The transaction could also be downgraded if Fitch's opinion of Scottish Equitable's credit quality deteriorates. Zest could be upgraded if repayments exceed modelled projections by GBP30m (currently GBP6m) cumulatively or by GBP15m in one year. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 22 September 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here (New York Ratings Team)