Overview -- We believe the owners of LNR Property are considering selling the company. -- A sale could positively or negatively affect our ratings on LNR and its debt issues depending on factors such as the credit profile of the buyer, how the buyer incorporates LNR into its structure, and any changes to LNR's financial position. -- We are revising our outlook on LNR to developing from stable. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' issuer credit rating on the company. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on LNR Property LLC to developing from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issuer credit rating on LNR. Rationale Our developing outlook on LNR reflects our belief that its owners are considering selling the company and that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could change the rating within a year. If consummated, a sale could positively or negatively affect our ratings on LNR and its debt issues depending on factors such as the buyer's credit profile, how the buyer incorporates LNR into its structure, and any changes to LNR's financial position. LNR has not publicly said whether it is for sale, and we are uncertain of the likelihood of sale. However, there have been indications that a sale is being strongly considered. For instance, a large shareholder in LNR recently publicly stated that LNR was exploring "strategic alternatives." Outlook We could lower the ratings if a buyer with a weaker credit profile than LNR purchased the company. In the event that a stronger buyer purchased LNR, we could change the ratings based on how the buyer integrates LNR in its structure, our perception of LNR's strategic importance to the buyer, and LNR's financial position following the sale. For instance, we could raise our ratings on LNR's debt if a higher-rated buyer guaranteed the issues or fully integrated LNR. Related Criteria And Research -- LNR Property LLC, Dec. 29, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From LNR Property LLC Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Developing/-- BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed LNR Property LLC Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.