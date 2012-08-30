Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A' rating on the following American
Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP), Prairie State Energy Campus (PSEC) Project Revenue
Bonds:
--$760.6 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2008A;
--$166.5 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2009A;
--$83.7 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2009B;
--$385.8 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2009C;
--$300 million Prairie State Energy Campus Project Revenue Bonds Series 2010.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also withdrawn its rating on the Prairie State Energy Campus Project
Revenue Bonds Series 2009D as these bonds were never issued.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured and payable solely from gross receipts including payments
made by the PSEC participants under the power sales contract and other funds
established pursuant to the indenture.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MINE-MOUTH COAL FIRED PLANT: PSEC is a mine-mouth, pulverized coal-fired
generating station located in southwest Illinois. The plant consists of two 800
MW units with state-of-the-art pollution control technology. All of the capacity
is contracted by various power utilities including AMP.
ENTIRE AMP OUTPUT CONTRACTED: AMP'S entire share of PSEC's output is purchased
pursuant to take-or-pay power sales contracts with 68 municipally-owned electric
systems. Participants' obligations consist of their respective shares of all
project costs. Debt service is paid by the municipal systems as an operating
expense.
SATISFACTORY PROJECT PARTICIPANTS: The participants' footprint covers four
states consisting of a diverse group of municipalities. The six largest
purchasers, which include the cities of Danville (VA), Hamilton (OH), Bowling
Green (OH), Cleveland (OH), Piqua (OH), and Celina (OH), together account for
48.77% of the project output. Collectively, the six exhibit satisfactory credit
characteristics and utility fundamentals, but some have experienced declining
electric sales and customer bases in recent years.
LOW FUEL SUPPLY RISK: The project is located adjacent to a 7 million ton per
year underground coal mine mitigating fuel supply risk. Underground coal
reserves are expected to meet project fuel needs for approximately 30 years
STANDARD CONTRTACT STEP-UP PROVISION: The power sales contract includes standard
step-up provisions that require each participant to step up its purchase by 25%
of its original allocation of the project output in the event that another
participant defaults.
COMMENCEMENT OF COMMERCIAL OPERATION: Fitch views the recent commencement of
commercial operation of unit 1 favorably, and expects unit 2 will be
commissioned by the end of this year.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
DETERIORATION IN PARTICIPANT METRICS: The operating and financial metrics of the
project participants, many of which serve areas experiencing economic strain,
will be a key factor in future rating actions.
COMPROMISE OF PLANT OPERATIONS: Failure to operate the plant at a reasonable and
healthy level of availability and capacity, to capture the project's increased
costs, could result in negative rating pressure.
FURTHER UNIT 2 DELAYS: Extensive delays in the commercial operation of unit 2
beyond the anticipated timeframe of year end 2012 would likely result in
negative rating pressure.
CREDIT PROFILE
AMP is a nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider that was
organized in 1971 for the benefit of its members. As of June 1, 2012, AMP
reported 129 members located throughout seven states (Delaware, Ohio, Kentucky,
Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia and West Virginia). All but one of the members
owns and operates a municipal electric system. Together, the AMP members serve
approximately 650,000 retail electric customers.
AMP is currently pursuing a portfolio of diverse power supply resources that
includes coal-fired generation, hydroelectric generation, natural gas, wind,
solar and landfill gas power projects, and is designed to meet the growing
energy requirements of its members. AMP is developing its newest resources as
separate and distinct projects consistent with its traditional resource
strategy.
Separate and Distinct Project
PSEC is a mine-mouth, pulverized coal-fired generating station located in
Washington, St. Clair and Randolph Counties in Southwest Illinois. The
generating station consists of two supercritical units with a net rated electric
capacity of 800 MW each. The plant design incorporates state-of-the-art
emissions control technology which means significantly less carbon emissions
than a legacy U.S coal plant.
The plant's location adjacent to a coal mine means that all associated rail,
water, coal combustion waste storage and ancillary support are available on
site. Underground coal reserves are expected to meet project fuel needs for
approximately 30 years.
The PSEC project has experienced several months of delays and cost overruns;
however, Unit 1 was commissioned in June 2012 after having passed several
performance and environmental tests. Unit 2's commercial operation date is now
expected in late 2012. As of June 1, 2012, overall engineering, construction and
startup activities were 99 % complete. Once operational, Fitch expects the units
to exhibit a high degree of availability and capacity factors.
Take-or-Pay Power Sales Contract
Each participant's obligation under the power sales contract (PSC) is on a
take-or-pay basis, similar to most Fitch rated project based entities. The
strength of a take-or-pay agreement lies in the participant's requirement to
make payment regardless of the unit operation and as long as the bonds remain
outstanding.
The contract features a standard step-up required by non-defaulting participants
to purchase a pro-rata share of the defaulting participants' allocation. This
provision typically serves to mitigate the default risk of the weakest and
smallest participants or any exposure to the largest participant. In this case,
default of the smallest 47 participants accounting for a combined 19%
entitlement share is mitigated, while the default of the largest entitlement of
13.52%, held by Danville, is covered.
Small But Stable Project Participants
The PSEC project's financial position is heavily supported by the
creditworthiness of the participating members, which typically exhibit
satisfactory cash flow, modest leverage, and healthy cash balances. Fitch has
reviewed financial metrics for the 15 largest participants and believes that the
credit quality of the participants supports the assigned rating, but is
relatively weak compared to similarly rated credits. Debt service coverage,
leverage (total debt/funds available for debt service), equity to
capitalization, and liquidity (days cash on hand) metrics for the participants
reviewed are generally consistent with the medians for Fitch-rated retail
systems.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria' (Jan. 11, 2012).
