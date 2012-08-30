Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' rating on the following bonds issued by the Illinois Finance Authority on behalf of Alexian Brothers Health System (ABHS): --$72.7 million series 2010 revenue refunding bonds; --$ 3.1 million series 2008 revenue bonds; --$61.4 million series 2005A revenue refunding bonds; --$24.4 million series 2005B revenue refunding bonds; The bonds are removed from Rating Watch Evolving and assigned a Stable Outlook. The bonds were placed on Rating Watch Evolving in March 2012 as Ascension Health Alliance (Ascension, rated 'AA+' by Fitch) was in a tender process on ABHS' outstanding debt after ABHS was acquired by Ascension in January 2012. Although ABHS' outstanding bonds have been reduced, its overall debt burden remained the same since any bonds that were tendered and/or refunded by Ascension was replaced by a loan payable to Ascension. SECURITY Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the ABHS obligated group. Additional security is provided by a mortgage pledge and debt service reserve fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVED OPERATING PROFITABILITY: ABHS' operating profitability has improved each year since fiscal 2007 with operating margin improving to 2.1% in fiscal 2011 as the cost containment and revenue enhancement strategies implemented in 2007 are being realized. LEADING MARKET SHARE: ABHS' clinical reputation and strong physician alignment has resulted in a leading market share which has grown each year since 2002 in a competitive environment. ABOVE AVERAGE DEBT BURDEN: Maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage remained light at 2.4 times (x) EBITDA due to ABHS' high debt burden, with MADS equal to 4.2% revenue in fiscal 2011. LIGHT LIQUIDITY METRICS: Liquidity metrics have weakened since fiscal 2010 due to elevated capital spending and are light for the rating category with 142.6 days cash on hand, 7.8x cushion ratio and 67% cash to debt at March 31, 2012. ACQUISITION BY ASCENSION: Since ABHS' outstanding debt remains a separate obligation of ABHS, the acquisition does not materially change ABHS' credit profile. However, Fitch views the acquisition as a credit positive and expects ABHS to benefit from Ascension's size, scale and financial resources. CREDIT PROFILE The affirmation of the 'A-' rating reflects ABHS' sustained improvements in operating profitability since fiscal 2007 and its leading market share. ABHS' balance sheet continues to be characterized by an above average debt burden and light liquidity metrics. The affirmation is further supported by the expected benefits from the acquisition by Ascension. Operating performance has consistently improved each year since fiscal 2007, with operating margin increasing from 0.5% in fiscal 2008 to 2.1% in fiscal 2011. The improvement in operating profitability reflects a continuation of the cost controls and revenue enhancement initiatives previously put in place. Management projects fiscal 2012 operating performance to be in line with fiscal 2011 results, which Fitch views as reasonable. ABHS is changing its fiscal year end as of fiscal 2012 to June 30 from Dec 31. ABHS' leading market share has continued to grow in its affluent, densely populated primary service area (PSA) in Chicago's northwest suburbs. However, the PSA only accounted for 55% of admissions. PSA market share increased to 51% in 2011 from 48% in 2008. The increased market share reflects ABHS' clinical reputation and strong physician alignment. However, the healthcare market in the greater Chicago area remains extremely competitive. Despite the improved operating performance, both liquidity metrics and coverage remain light for the rating category. Unrestricted cash and investments decreased from $404 million in fiscal 2010 to $325.8 million at March 31, 2012 reflecting elevated levels of capital spending. Cushion ratio of 7.8x and cash to debt of 67% are weak for the rating category. However, capital spending is projected to materially decrease in fiscal 2014 as several major projects draw to a close. The decreased capital spending levels should allow liquidity metrics to strengthen. ABHS' above average debt burden, with MADS equal to 4.2% of revenue, is reflected in light MADS coverage of 2.4x EBITDA in fiscal 2011 relative to Fitch's 'A' category median of 4.1x. ABHS became part of Ascension on Jan. 1, 2012. The ABHS bonds remain secured under the ABHS master trust indenture dated Oct. 1, 1992 and are not secured or guaranteed by Ascension. In February and March of 2012, Ascension refunded and tendered approximately $297 million of ABHS' outstanding bonds. In return, ABHS issued a note (variable rate) to Ascension whereby it remains responsible to Ascension for the debt service on the refunded and tendered bonds. Fitch used MADS of $41.8 million, which incorporates debt service on ABHS' total outstanding debt of $491 million. Of the $161.6 million outstanding bonds, 100% is underlying fixed rate. ABHS has one fixed payor swap outstanding with a notional amount of $55.1 million and a market-to-market value of negative $3.96 million as of Aug. 23, 2012. The swap has no collateral posting requirements. Fitch views the acquisition by Ascension positively as the pace of operational improvement at ABHS should quicken as it benefits from Ascension's size, scale and financial resources. Operating efficiencies are expected to be achieved in many areas including supply chain management, insurance and revenue cycle. Fitch notes that ABHS experienced turnover in its executive management team, with the CEO retiring in late 2011 and the CFO retiring in 2012. The new CEO has over 20 years of experience with ABHS and was previously an executive vice president with ABHS since 2007. The new CFO has approximately 20 years of experience including prior CFO experience at two Ascension hospitals. The stable outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that ABHS' operating profitability will continue to improve while ABHS benefits from the scale provided by Ascension. ABHS, headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL, consists of two acute-care hospitals, a behavioral hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, several long-term care facilities and an employed physician group. The two acute-care hospitals have 604 total staffed beds and are located approximately 25 and 30 miles northwest of Chicago, respectively. Total operating revenues equaled $987 million in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. ABHS covenants to provide annual disclosure within 150 days after the end of each fiscal year and quarterly disclosure within 60 days of the end of each fiscal quarter. Disclosure is provided through the Municipal Security Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.