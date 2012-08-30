Aug 30 - Anticipation of policy action by central banks, especially the
European Central Bank (ECB) boosted risk trade in August, said an article
published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled
"Distressed Debt Monitor: The U.S. Distress Ratio Declined Below Its One-Year
Moving Average To 12.1% In August."
"As investors eagerly await details about the fiscal and financial union in
the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), U.S. corporate spreads
eased and the U.S. distress ratio declined," said Diane Vazza, head of
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The distress ratio was 12.1%
as of Aug. 15, declining slightly from 13.6% a month earlier. The ratio was
also slightly lower than the 13.2% reached in August 2011, when the eurozone
crisis reached its peak. "This is the first year-over-year decline since July
2011," said Ms. Vazza. Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of
distressed securities divided by the total number of speculative-grade issues
(those rated 'BB+' and lower).
Distressed credits are speculative-grade issues that have option-adjusted
spreads of more than 1,000 basis points (bps) relative to U.S. Treasuries.
Distressed issues are the weakest of the speculative-grade population.
Therefore, their recovery prospects are low. Currently, among the distressed
issues with available recovery ratings, 62% have recovery ratings of '5' or
'6', indicating only negligible to modest recovery in the event of default. In
addition, about 57% of all distressed issues are either unsecured or
subordinated, and, in the event of default, those noteholders' claims to the
firm's assets are secondary to more senior debtholders'.
The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index distress ratio increased slightly to 5% in
July, while the corporate distress ratio declined. The distress ratio
decreased to 13.6% in July from 14.5% in June. The default rate, which is a
lagging indicator of distress, edged up to 2.8% as of July 31, from 2.7% a
month earlier.
In August, the number of distressed corporate entities decreased slightly. As
of Aug. 15, 142 companies had issues trading with spreads of 1,000 bps and
higher--down from 155 in July. The number of affected issues also decreased to
197 from 216. Of the 142 companies, 44% had either negative rating outlooks or
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating outlooks on 49%
of the companies were stable, and 3% were positive. Standard & Poor's rates
54% of the companies 'B-' or lower.
The amount of affected debt declined to $82 billion as of Aug. 15 from $86
billion as of July 16. Based on debt volume, the media and entertainment, high
technology, and utility sectors accounted for 46% of the total debt
outstanding. Media and entertainment alone accounted for 24% of the total
distressed debt.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.