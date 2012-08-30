Overview -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the Municipality of Chatham-Kent. -- The affirmation reflects our view of the municipality's adequate budgetary performance, manageable debt burden and satisfactory liquidity. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two years, Chatham-Kent's budgetary performance will remain strong, free cash and liquid assets will stay significantly above 100% of estimated debt service and that tax-supported debt will not exceed 60% of projected operating revenues. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Chatham-Kent reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the municipality's adequate budgetary performance, manageable debt burden and satisfactory liquidity. We believe Chatham-Kent's relatively weak and less diversified economy, constrained budgetary flexibility, and less well-developed financial policies and practices than those of some peers partially offset these strengths. We expect that the municipality's budgetary performance will remain adequate and in line with the five-year average in the next two years, with operating surpluses of about 15% of operating revenues. Although the balance after capital accounts has slipped into a deficit, we expect that after-capital balances will be near-balance or in modest surpluses in 2012-2014 as management intends to reduce its capital spending as stimulus programs have ended. Chatham-Kent intends to issue debt in the next two years, but we believe that tax-supported debt should not exceed 60% of consolidated operating revenues because of the sizable debt maturity in the next few years and the municipality's intention to keep debt low. Tax-supported debt was about 57% of estimated consolidated operating revenues in 2011, comparable with the previous five-year average. We believe that Chatham-Kent benefits from a good liquidity position, which we expect will remain robust to meet debt servicing and contingent liabilities throughout our rating horizon. At year-end 2011, the municipality's estimated free cash and liquid assets (Standard & Poor's-calculated) were C$37 million or about 173% of estimated debt service in 2012. It has access to an undrawn C$60 million line of credit, which is available in C$20 million allotments. We estimate that the municipality's nominal GDP per capita was below C$35,000 at the end of 2011. Its economy, which we feel to be narrower than that of most of peers, relies predominantly on agriculture (it is Canada's largest producer of seed-corn, tomatoes and sugar beets) and the auto parts sector. We estimate that agriculture accounts for more that 20% of Chatham-Kent's labor force. According to the 2011 Census, population fell 4.2% from the previous Census in 2006, which we believe could negatively affect the county's budgetary performance. Along with a decline in the population, Chatham-Kent has a lower average household income than Ontario and a higher median age and dependent population. In 2011, the unemployment rate was about 10%, which was significantly higher that the province's 7.8%. In our opinion, Chatham-Kent's limited ability to cut expenditures and increase modifiable revenues somewhat constrains its budgetary flexibility. Although the municipality estimates it can defer some of its projects in the next two years, many of its services are provincially mandated, which limits its ability to defer its capital program. Furthermore, we believe that due to Chatham-Kent's economic conditions, council is reluctant to substantially raise taxes and is likely to continue to do so until the economy improves, constraining its ability to increase modifiable revenues. We believe that Chatham-Kent has less well-developed financial policies and practices than those of some peers. Nevertheless, the completeness of provided information has been at the level of rated peers. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that in the next two years, Chatham-Kent's budgetary performance will remain strong, free cash and liquid assets will stay significantly above 100% of estimated debt service, and tax-supported debt will not exceed 60% of projected operating revenues. We could lower the rating or revise the outlook to negative if tax-supported debt increases much beyond 60% of operating revenues, liquidity or operating performance deteriorate significantly, or the economy weakens considerably. Conversely, meaningful increase in economic activity and diversification, sustained strong budgetary performance, and improved financial reporting could result in an upward revision to the outlook or rating. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Rating Affirmed Chatham-Kent (Municipality of) Issuer credit rating A/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.