Overview
-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the
Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
-- The affirmation reflects our view of the municipality's adequate
budgetary performance, manageable debt burden and satisfactory liquidity.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two
years, Chatham-Kent's budgetary performance will remain strong, free cash and
liquid assets will stay significantly above 100% of estimated debt service and
that tax-supported debt will not exceed 60% of projected operating revenues.
Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A'
long-term issuer credit rating on the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, in the
Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Chatham-Kent reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the
municipality's adequate budgetary performance, manageable debt burden and
satisfactory liquidity. We believe Chatham-Kent's relatively weak and less
diversified economy, constrained budgetary flexibility, and less
well-developed financial policies and practices than those of some peers
partially offset these strengths.
We expect that the municipality's budgetary performance will remain adequate
and in line with the five-year average in the next two years, with operating
surpluses of about 15% of operating revenues. Although the balance after
capital accounts has slipped into a deficit, we expect that after-capital
balances will be near-balance or in modest surpluses in 2012-2014 as
management intends to reduce its capital spending as stimulus programs have
ended.
Chatham-Kent intends to issue debt in the next two years, but we believe that
tax-supported debt should not exceed 60% of consolidated operating revenues
because of the sizable debt maturity in the next few years and the
municipality's intention to keep debt low. Tax-supported debt was about 57% of
estimated consolidated operating revenues in 2011, comparable with the
previous five-year average.
We believe that Chatham-Kent benefits from a good liquidity position, which we
expect will remain robust to meet debt servicing and contingent liabilities
throughout our rating horizon. At year-end 2011, the municipality's estimated
free cash and liquid assets (Standard & Poor's-calculated) were C$37 million
or about 173% of estimated debt service in 2012. It has access to an undrawn
C$60 million line of credit, which is available in C$20 million allotments.
We estimate that the municipality's nominal GDP per capita was below C$35,000
at the end of 2011. Its economy, which we feel to be narrower than that of
most of peers, relies predominantly on agriculture (it is Canada's largest
producer of seed-corn, tomatoes and sugar beets) and the auto parts sector. We
estimate that agriculture accounts for more that 20% of Chatham-Kent's labor
force. According to the 2011 Census, population fell 4.2% from the previous
Census in 2006, which we believe could negatively affect the county's
budgetary performance. Along with a decline in the population, Chatham-Kent
has a lower average household income than Ontario and a higher median age and
dependent population. In 2011, the unemployment rate was about 10%, which was
significantly higher that the province's 7.8%.
In our opinion, Chatham-Kent's limited ability to cut expenditures and
increase modifiable revenues somewhat constrains its budgetary flexibility.
Although the municipality estimates it can defer some of its projects in the
next two years, many of its services are provincially mandated, which limits
its ability to defer its capital program. Furthermore, we believe that due to
Chatham-Kent's economic conditions, council is reluctant to substantially
raise taxes and is likely to continue to do so until the economy improves,
constraining its ability to increase modifiable revenues.
We believe that Chatham-Kent has less well-developed financial policies and
practices than those of some peers. Nevertheless, the completeness of provided
information has been at the level of rated peers.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that in the next
two years, Chatham-Kent's budgetary performance will remain strong, free cash
and liquid assets will stay significantly above 100% of estimated debt
service, and tax-supported debt will not exceed 60% of projected operating
revenues. We could lower the rating or revise the outlook to negative if
tax-supported debt increases much beyond 60% of operating revenues, liquidity
or operating performance deteriorate significantly, or the economy weakens
considerably. Conversely, meaningful increase in economic activity and
diversification, sustained strong budgetary performance, and improved
financial reporting could result in an upward revision to the outlook or
rating.
