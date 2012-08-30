Overview -- On August 29, we removed our 'BB-' sovereign ratings on the Republic of Paraguay from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We are removing our 'BB-' long-term ratings on three Paraguayan banks from CreditWatch negative. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed and removed its 'BB-' ratings on Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A., and Banco Continental SAECA from CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating action followed a similar one on the Republic of Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B). The outlook on the banks is stable. Rationale We removed the ratings from CreditWatch because, in our view, the rapid impeachment of former president Fernando Lugo on June 22 and the subsequent suspension of Paraguay from South American political and free trade associations UNASUR and MERCOSUR have had--and will likely continue to have-a limited impact on the Paraguayan economy. We expect that Paraguay will be reinstated to these organizations after the April 2013 presidential election. Also, following the August 22 vote, the Organization of American States didn't impose economic sanctions on Paraguay. In addition, we expect the economy to rebound strongly in 2013 with a bumper soya crop, due to the expected end of the drought and record-high soya prices. Outlook The stable outlook on the three Paraguayan banks is based on the outlook on the sovereign. We could lower the ratings on these banks, which we rate the same as the sovereign, if we downgrade Paraguay. We rarely rate financial institutions above the long-term sovereign rating because in our view these entities will be affected by the changes in national economies. Also, financial institutions operating in Paraguay could face indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely weaken their creditworthiness. Related Criteria And Research -- Republic of Paraguay 'BB-/B' Ratings Removed From CreditWatch Negative And Affirmed; Outlook Is Stable, Aug. 29, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A. Banco Continental SAECA Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Neg/-- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A. Banco Continental SAECA Senior Unsecured BB- BB-/Watch Neg/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.