(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Magellan Health Services Inc. has a growing revenue base, diversifying business profile and consistent operating performance.

-- The company also has a very conservative capital structure for its rating level.

-- We are raising the long-term counterparty credit rating on Magellan to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a stable earnings profile and a very conservative structure with modest debt. Rating Action On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Magellan Health Services Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our recognition of Magellan's growing revenue base, diversifying business profile, consistent operating performance, and a capital structure that is very conservative for the rating level. In addition, the company has strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Offsetting these positive factors are Magellan's client concentration and an acquisition-oriented growth strategy. We expect Magellan's revenue to grow significantly as evidenced by an expected increase in revenue to $3.3 billion in 2012 from $2.8 billion in 2011 (about 17%). The company's business profile is also more diversified compared with recent years. Segment profits (EBITDA plus stock compensation) from Magellan's non-behavioral health-management lines of business (radiology benefits management, specialty pharmaceutical management, and Medicaid administration) constituted about 42% of total segment profits in 2011. We expect these to constitute about 40% in 2012, compared with about 36% in 2010, 29% in 2009, and 20% in 2008. Magellan also has a very conservative capital structure for the rating with no debt as of year-end 2011. Although the company has a $230 million revolving credit facility in December 2011--which matures in December 2014--even if the company were to fully draw down the revolver, the resulting credit metrics would be very conservative for the rating. In 2012, we expect Magellan's revenue to grow about 17% to $3.3 billion from $2.8 billion in 2011. We expect 2012 segment profits to decline slightly to $240 million-$260 million from $270.4 million in 2011, reflecting the absence of about $20 million of favorable prior-period adjustments recorded in 2011 and $15 million of additional operating costs related to new product development initiatives, and continued margin pressures. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect the company to maintain a stable earnings profile on an expanded revenue base and to maintain a very conservative structure with a modest amount of debt. We would consider raising the rating on Magellan only if we were to see a decline in client concentration, defined as the top-10 customers constituting less than 50% of total revenues, coupled with stable segments profits in excess of $300 million and a modest debt level. Conversely, we could lower the rating if contract terminations or margin pressures result in EBITDA of less than $150 million. In addition, we could lower the rating if a combination of debt issuance and declining operating performance resulted in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 2.0x. Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded

To From Magellan Health Services Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Stable/-- (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)