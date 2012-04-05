(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 5 - Fitch Ratings has published its first-quarter 2012 REIT Report Quarterly. During this past quarter, Fitch assigned 22 security-specific ratings, upgraded two issuers, and affirmed 17 Issuer Default Ratings among its rated equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies (REOCs). On March 19, 2012, Fitch published a report projecting the median liquidity-coverage ratios for selected U.S. equity REITs for the period from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2013. Median liquidity coverage improved slightly to 1.5 times (x) from 1.3x for the period Oct. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2013. Issuers have actively addressed near-term maturities via unsecured bank term loans over the last nine months which has put a damper on unsecured bond issuance, however, issuers have been able to obtain unsecured financing costs on attractive terms. On March 23, 2012, Fitch noted that due to active treasury management in the past two years, investment-grade European REITs have ample undrawn committed facilities and enough cash to cover their liquidity uses in 2012. Since 2007, European REITs have become much more focused on liquidity management. Most have become more proactive in organizing and arranging their debt profiles, using longer term debt instruments and alternative funding. Other items in this edition of Fitch's 'REIT Report Quarterly' include: --An overview of recent rating actions; --Summaries of recently released REIT reports and criteria; --Links to recent Fitch research. 'REIT Report Quarterly' is available by clicking on the link or at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> REITs >> Newsletters Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'4Q11 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Term Loans Are Another Arrow in the Quiver' (March 19, 2012); --'European REITs: Liquid and Less Reliant on Bank Debt' (March 23, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: REIT Report Quarterly here 4Q11 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Term Loans Are Another Arrow in the Quiver here European REITs: Liquid and Less Reliant on Bank Debt here (New York Ratings Team)