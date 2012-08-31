Some Nigerian banks have yet to move state revenues to cenbank account -minister
LAGOS, Feb 21 One or two Nigerian banks have yet to remit state revenues to the federal government, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said on Wednesday.
Aug 31 - On Aug. 27, the Danish government presented its proposed budget for 2013. The government's announced fiscal policy remains in line with our expectations and does not have an immediate effect on our ratings on Denmark (AAA/Stable/A-1+). We expect the budget deficit to widen to 4.6% of GDP in 2012 from 1.9% in 2011, driven by the one-off negative effect of retirement reforms and the acceleration of public-sector investments. However, labor market reforms, tax increases, and the new system of spending ceilings--as well as declining public investment--should result in the deficit reducing to 3% in 2013. We base our forecast on the technical assumption of there being zero revenue from Denmark's pension yield tax. In reality, the tax may in fact strongly boost budgetary performance if the stock market performs well. In 2011 it added about 2.1% of GDP to general government revenue, and in 2012 the government expects it to contribute 2.4% of GDP to revenues.
Feb 21 UK-based investment manager Aspect Capital Ltd said it named Anna Hull as chief risk officer and appointed her to the company's board.
* Immunomedics - filed a federal lawsuit and a motion seeking injunctive relief against venbio select advisor llc and venbio's four director candidates