Overview
-- Market concerns of another global recession have led the price for
hard coking coal to drop to less than $170 per ton.
-- We believe this will put significant pressure on the free cash flow of
Netherlands-headquartered coal miner New World Resources N.V. (NWR).
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on NWR to negative from stable,
and affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade
in the coming 12 months if recent low coking coal prices persist for an
extended period, leading NWR's profitability to deteriorate materially such
that funds from operations to debt drops to less than 20% over the coming
quarters.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on
the Netherlands-headquartered coal miner New World Resources N.V. (NWR), to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term
corporate credit rating on NWR. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue
rating on NWR's senior secured notes and our 'B' issue rating on NWR's senior
unsecured notes.
Rationale
The outlook revision follows a recent drop in the price of hard coking coal to
less than $170 per ton, reflecting market concerns of another global
recession. These concerns led us to revise downward our forecasts for GDP in
Europe and China (see "The Curse Of The Three Ds: Triple Deleveraging Drags
Europe Deeper Into Recession," published July 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal).
The outlook revision reflects our view that a prolonged period of weak prices
for coking coal (which includes hard and semi-soft coking coal) would put
pressure on NWR's profitability. This is because coking coal is the driver of
NWR's profitability, whereas the average price of thermal coal products is
lower than NWR's cash costs. In addition, the amount of coking coal as a
proportion of NWR's total mining output has fallen recently, as the company
has encountered seams with higher thermal coal content.
Management aims to raise the proportion of coking coal in the sales mix to 60%
from 48% in 2012, but this is only achievable over the medium term. The
currently weak prices for coking coal also mean that management may opt to
curb spending to avoid negative free operating cash flow in the coming
quarters. Such spending is necessary for NWR to access additional, and over
time better-quality, coal seams.
More positively, we consider that NWR's current cash balance of about EUR452
million as of June 30, 2012, provides ample headroom to withstand less
favorable macroeconomic conditions in 2013 and 2014. However, we understand
that NWR will not use cash exclusively for debt repayment, and may use it to
finance its capacity expansion.
Under our base-case credit scenario, we project that NWR will generate EBITDA
of EUR285 million in 2012, down from EUR454 million in 2011. This takes into
account the following assumptions:
-- A hard coking coal reference price of about $200 per ton for the rest
of 2012, compared with $220 per ton in the first half of 2012. The current
price is about $165 per ton.
-- Relatively stable production output of 11 million tons of coking coal
and thermal coal in 2012, of which 48% is profitable coking coal, in line with
NWR's guidelines.
Under our assumption of $190 per ton for hard coking coal in 2013, we estimate
that NWR's EBITDA could fall to less than EUR200 million. Excluding potential
acquisitions and netting all cash apart from EUR40 million that we consider as
tied to operations, we calculate that funds from operations (FFO) to debt will
drop to less than 20% in 2013, alongside net debt to EBITDA of more than 3.5x,
which we consider to be the minimum thresholds for the 'BB-' rating.
NWR has announced that it will review its plan to develop the Debiensko mine
(which contributes 50% of its total reserves) because the plan faces
regulatory requirements and capital expenditure (capex) inflation requirements
that would render the investment far less attractive. This delay has no
immediate bearing on the rating on NWR. However, a final decision to postpone
the mine's development could have implications for NWR's business risk profile
in the medium term. It could also affect NWR's overall strategy and ambition
to execute alternative strategies including mergers and acquisitions outside
Central and Eastern Europe.
Liquidity
We assess NWR's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that
the ratio of sources to uses of liquidity will remain at more than 2x for the
next 24 months. Our assessment reflects NWR's modest debt maturities until the
EUR258 million senior unsecured notes mature in 2015. It also reflects material
cash on the balance sheet, although we think it is likely that NWR will use
some of the cash for growth purposes. The main weakness that we see in terms
of liquidity under our base-case credit scenario is tight headroom under the
covenants for the company's revolving credit facility (RCF) and export credit
agency loans in 2013.
We anticipate a covenant breach if the price of hard coking coal remains less
than $200 per ton. However, at this stage, we do not give a possible covenant
breach much weight in our rating analysis because the outstanding amounts
under the relevant debt instruments are relatively small compared with the
outstanding cash on the company's balance sheet. In addition, we think that
the company could obtain waivers.
Under our price assumptions for hard coking coal, we project the following
sources of liquidity for the 24 months from June 30, 2012:
-- EUR452 million of cash, excluding EUR40 million that we estimate is tied
to operations.
-- No availability under NWR's EUR100 million committed RCF due February
2014, as it chose to draw the entire facility and keep it on the balance sheet
as a precautionary measure in June 2012.
-- About EUR190 million of cash flow from operations for the first 12
months and about EUR140 million for the following 12 months under our base-case
scenario.
-- Our assumption of no working capital changes, although in practice, we
believe that NWR may benefit from a working capital inflow due to lower hard
coking coal prices, and its currently high thermal coal inventory.
We project the following uses of liquidity for the 24 months from June 30,
2012:
-- Minimal debt maturities of about EUR28 million.
-- About EUR200 million of capex per year, in order to maintain current
output while enhancing the output mix over the medium term. However, NWR could
take some temporary measures to reduce capex in 2013 should weak coking coal
prices persist. Our assumption does not take into account any investment in
the Debiensko mine.
-- EUR40 million in dividends a year, although the company has some
flexibility to stop dividends.
Recovery analysis
NWR's capital structure consists of four instruments: EUR500 million senior
secured notes due 2018; EUR258 million senior unsecured notes due 2015; EUR100
million under a fully drawn RCF due 2014; and an EUR85 million amortizing export
credit agency loan due 2018. The RCF, together with other priority
liabilities, rank ahead of the senior secured and unsecured notes.
The issue rating on the senior secured notes is 'BB-', in line with the
corporate credit rating on NWR. The notes are secured by first-ranking share
pledges on NWR's three main mining operating subsidiaries, OKD, a.s., OKK
Koksovny, a.s. (OKK), and NWR Karbonia S.A. In addition, the three operating
subsidiaries provide upstream guarantees, which put the secured notes at least
pari passu with unsecured liabilities at the operating level. We view the
security package as relatively weak because the noteholders have no security
over any fixed or current assets.
The issue rating on the senior unsecured notes is 'B', two notches below the
corporate credit rating on NWR. This reflects the notes' subordinate position
in the capital structure. The notes are secured by second-ranking share
pledges over the mining subsidiaries, with no upstream guarantees.
In terms of the insolvency jurisdiction, any insolvency proceedings against
NWR would most likely originate in the Czech Republic and Poland. Although the
various notes have issue ratings, we have not assigned recovery ratings
because our review of the insolvency regimes in the Czech Republic and Poland
is not complete.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us downgrading NWR by one
notch in the coming 12 months if recent low coking coal prices persist for an
extended period, leading NWR's profitability to deteriorate materially over
the coming quarters. We consider adjusted FFO to net debt of 20%-25% and net
debt to EBITDA of 3.0x-3.5x as commensurate with the rating.
We could also downgrade NWR if it used a major share of its cash balance for
acquisitions in the current industry environment. We estimate that such a
strategy would cause NWR's FFO to debt to deteriorate to less than 20%.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the European steel industry and
coking coal prices improve. We could also revise the outlook to stable if we
see that NWR is likely to improve its profitability and credit metrics, even
if it uses some of its cash for acquisitions.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
New World Resources N.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured Debt BB- BB-
Senior Unsecured Debt B B
