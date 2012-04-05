(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Capstone Infrastructure Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

-- We are also lowering our global scale preferred stock rating on Capstone to 'B+' from 'BB', and our Canada scale preferred stock rating to 'P-4(High)' from 'P-3'.

-- In addition, we are placing the ratings on the company on CreditWatch with developing implications.

-- The downgrade reflects our view that Capstone's liquidity is 'less-than-adequate'; as per our criteria, a company with 'less-than-adequate' liquidity cannot have a corporate credit rating higher than 'BB+'.

-- We believe the CreditWatch resolution could result in a return to investment-grade status for Capstone.

-- Although we consider it unlikely, if the company is unable to either pay down or extend its C$119 million bank revolver maturing in June, a multinotch downgrade could occur. Rating Action On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Toronto-based Capstone Infrastructure Corp. to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its global scale preferred stock rating on the company to 'B+' from 'BB', and its Canada-scale preferred stock rating to 'P-4(High)' from 'P-3'. Standard & Poor's also placed the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications, meaning we could raise, lower, or affirm the ratings upon our review. We view Capstone's liquidity as 'less-than-adequate', given a material bank facility maturity within three months. Given the company's strong ongoing relationships with its banks, we expect that it should be able to address the upcoming maturity. The downgrade reflects Standard & Poor's criteria, which stipulate that a company with 'less-than-adequate' liquidity cannot have a corporate credit rating higher than 'BB+'. Rationale Standard & Poor's views the company's revenues and cash flow from long-term power purchase agreements with provincial government agencies and investment-grade off-takers as stable. In addition, we believe there is a track record of sustained high availability and operating performance of Capstone's generation assets. We believe that offsetting these strengths are modest asset and geographic diversity, recontracting risks for two of its material generating facilities, and our expectation that the company would increase debt in executing its growth strategy. Evidence of this includes the acquisition of Bristol Water Holdings UK Ltd. While we believe that this acquisition will help to stabilize revenue in the long term, its financing has challenged liquidity. Based on the maturity date of the CPC Cardinal credit facility in June 2012 and the senior credit facility in October 2012, Capstone's liquidity sources did not exceed its uses by 1.2x (as per our liquidity criteria) as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, under our criteria, if we believe the company has a credible plan to address the lack of liquidity that causes sources divided by uses to be less than 1.2x within three months, then we can still deem liquidity to be adequate. The company has outlined several initiatives to address its liquidity position. These include refinancing some of the hydro projects under MPT Hydro L.P. and using the net proceeds to reduce debt outstanding under the CPC facility; recapitalizing Varmevarden AB (a company, which Capstone purchased in March 2011, that owns and operates a portfolio of 11 district heating businesses in Sweden) and using proceeds to reduce the amount outstanding on the senior credit facility; and other options, including a new corporate credit facility. To date, the company has completed the Varmevarden refinancing and realized proceeds of approximately C$50 million, which it used to pay down a portion of the senior credit facility. As we outlined in our Feb. 8 analysis, given the importance of these efforts in rectifying Capstone's near-term liquidity needs, failure to finalize these plans (including funding) by March 31, 2012, might result in a negative rating action. While the company has made progress with respect to these various efforts, they were not finalized by March 31, as per our criteria. CreditWatch We believe the CreditWatch resolution, which we expect to come within the next 90 days, could result in a return to investment-grade status for Capstone. Although we consider it unlikely, if the company is unable to either pay down or extend its C$119 million bank revolver maturing in June, a multinotch downgrade could occur. Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Criteria For Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Lowered And Placed On CreditWatch Developing Capstone Infrastructure Corp.

To From Corporate credit rating BB+/Watch Dev/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Preferred stock Global scale B+/Watch Dev BB Canada scale P-4(High)/Watch Dev P-3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)